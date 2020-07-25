1/1
Richard W. Bryant Jr.
1955 - 2020
Richard W. Bryant Jr.

Richard W. Bryant Jr., 64, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, April 19, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with Memorial Service at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 31, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. Burial of cremated remains will be at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Mayfield Cemetery in Sycamore, Illinois with Full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Richard W. Bryant Jr. Memorial Fund, addressed to the Bryant Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
July 21, 2020
It saddens me greatly that Rich has left us too soon. I was supposed to get married this year, and now when i do, it will not be the same without Rich attending.
I met Rich about 12 years ago when Jon and I started our friendship. Rich always had a wise crack or joke to lighten the mood and make you feel better. He loved Shelley and i saw and felt it whenever i was around them. Aside from the love and happiness he had for his own kids, he absolutely loved his grandchildren. There would be an instant spark in him when he saw them and was around them. Its heartbreaking that he won't be around to see Jon's family grow up, and I can't fathom how he and Shelley must feel.
I will always remember him as the jovial guy he was.
William Covell
Friend
July 21, 2020
I love u brother u will be missed very much.
Brenda Parkins
Family
April 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Rich and Barb Young
April 25, 2020
Shelley, condolences to you and your family. Rich was one of a kind. Never failed to give a hug and smile whenever I saw him. He will be missed.
Sharon (Clarner) Lyon
Friend
April 24, 2020
With Deepest Sympathy. Rich will be missed. May your many memories of Rich bring you some comfort at this time and in the future.
Ken Kamm
Friend
April 24, 2020
My condolences. Rich will be missed so much. I waited on him at the golf course for many years as he would get his snack before going out to play. An extremely great guy. Will miss you tons.
Melissa
Friend
April 23, 2020
Shelley, Jennifer, and Joel
So sorry to hear about Rich, we had such a great time working together at the grain elevator and golfing together at the Sycamore course. I will truly miss you Rich. We always had fun and shared plenty of laughs. I am honored to have known Rich and his family. Shelley, Jennifer, and Joel, please know that you are in our thoughts and prayers as you deal with the loss of Rich.
Jeff and Brigitte Mickey
Jeff Mickey
Friend
April 23, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the Bryant family. I have many fond memories of Rich that go back decades. My wife, Tracy, and I are saddened for the Bryant family and will carry you in our thoughts and prayers.
Dan (Digger)
Friend
April 23, 2020
My sympathy , thoughts and prayers for the Bryant family. so sorry for your loss. Memories of Rich Sycamore HS ,athletic, great guy,twin , loved by many and a Big heart.
Jean Quinn Godfrey
April 23, 2020
For some moments in life there are no words. Rest in peace my Brother.
Bruce and Donna Hardesty
Friend
April 22, 2020
Shelly and the Bryant family, so sorry for your loss. Will keep you in my thoughts and prayers.
Virginia Sherrod
Friend
April 22, 2020
So very sorry to learn of this great loss
Shelley, Al and Judy ~ you are all in my heart and in my Prayers
Sending much love and Heartfelt Sympathy
God Bless

Jacque Taylor Lampkins
April 22, 2020
Love and prayers to the whole Bryant family❤❤
Kelly and Bud Adamson
Friend
April 22, 2020
Shelley,

Twila and I are so sad to hear the news about Richard. Our prayers and thoughts go out to you and Richards family.
Rick Hornbeck
Family
April 22, 2020
Love, prayers, and strength to the entire Bryant family. ♥
Andrea Sheahan
Friend
April 22, 2020
So very sorry to hear about Rich. My heart goes out to his family. He will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have him in their life.
Lynn
Friend
April 22, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about the loss of your father Joel and Jennifer. Please know that you are all in our prayers during this difficult time. The Hansen Family - Rolf, Penny, Jan and Kristian
Penny Hansen
April 22, 2020
I knew Rich to ALWAYS have a smile on his face when you saw him. He always made me laugh each time I saw him. He will definitely be missed.❤
Chelsea Royalty
Friend
April 22, 2020
We were so heartbroken to hear about Rich. I (Linda) knew Rich since I was 10. He was friends with my older siblings. Years later my husband worked with Rich and for 5 years of our married life, Rich was our neighbor.
He was such a great guy and so much fun to be around. Please know we are praying for all of you. I know he will be deeply missed! We moved to Texas 10 years ago so its been years since weve seen Rich, but he was such an important part of our lives for years. He will always be in our hearts.
Linda Williams Gooding
Friend
April 22, 2020
I really enjoyed the time spent with Rich! Cant remember a bad conversation and not laughing. You will be missed. Condolences to his family! Rest in Peace
Ed Mathey
April 22, 2020
It has been too many years, but there was never a Summer day that was not made better...with more fun and more laughter in it...than when Rich would be around.
Marv
Friend
April 22, 2020
Will miss his smile, great personality and most of all his LOVE for family♥♥♥♥
Linda Mohr
