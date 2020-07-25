It saddens me greatly that Rich has left us too soon. I was supposed to get married this year, and now when i do, it will not be the same without Rich attending.

I met Rich about 12 years ago when Jon and I started our friendship. Rich always had a wise crack or joke to lighten the mood and make you feel better. He loved Shelley and i saw and felt it whenever i was around them. Aside from the love and happiness he had for his own kids, he absolutely loved his grandchildren. There would be an instant spark in him when he saw them and was around them. Its heartbreaking that he won't be around to see Jon's family grow up, and I can't fathom how he and Shelley must feel.

I will always remember him as the jovial guy he was.

William Covell

Friend