Richard Wayne Virtue
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard Wayne Virtue

Born: October 18, 1943

Died: April 14, 2020

Richard Wayne Virtue, 76, of Belvidere, Ill., formerly of Sycamore, died Thursday, April 14, 2020, at Northwoods Care Center.

Born October 18, 1943, in St. Charles, the son of Albert and Vera Virtue, Richard was a veteran of the US Army from 1962-1965, serving as a radio teletype operator. Among Richard's duties was informing the 8th Army in Europe of the death of President Kennedy.

After his honorable discharge, Richard worked at Duplex Products in Sycamore, Barber Greene in DeKalb and GNP in Hampshire, and also made seals for hydraulic cylinders at Parker Seals.

He enjoyed reading, using metal detectors, and playing chess with anyone who would play with him. He also enjoyed investing in CDs.

He is survived by his brother, Robert, of Sycamore and sister, Sandra Siebrasse of Tennessee.

He was predeceased by his parents, and a nephew, Michael Siebrasse.

A private family visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, without a reception following. Public burial of cremated remains with military honors will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. No flowers, please.

The family thanks the staff at Kishwaukee Hospital, Bethany Rehab and Northwoods for their care of Richard.

For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence, contact Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk Street, 60178, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.#5-6589.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel
1245 Somonauk St.
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-6589
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved