Richard Wayne Virtue
Born: October 18, 1943
Died: April 14, 2020
Richard Wayne Virtue, 76, of Belvidere, Ill., formerly of Sycamore, died Thursday, April 14, 2020, at Northwoods Care Center.
Born October 18, 1943, in St. Charles, the son of Albert and Vera Virtue, Richard was a veteran of the US Army from 1962-1965, serving as a radio teletype operator. Among Richard's duties was informing the 8th Army in Europe of the death of President Kennedy.
After his honorable discharge, Richard worked at Duplex Products in Sycamore, Barber Greene in DeKalb and GNP in Hampshire, and also made seals for hydraulic cylinders at Parker Seals.
He enjoyed reading, using metal detectors, and playing chess with anyone who would play with him. He also enjoyed investing in CDs.
He is survived by his brother, Robert, of Sycamore and sister, Sandra Siebrasse of Tennessee.
He was predeceased by his parents, and a nephew, Michael Siebrasse.
A private family visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, without a reception following. Public burial of cremated remains with military honors will be at a later date at Elmwood Cemetery in Sycamore. No flowers, please.
The family thanks the staff at Kishwaukee Hospital, Bethany Rehab and Northwoods for their care of Richard.
For information, to share a memory or leave a condolence, contact Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk Street, 60178, www.olsonfh.com or 815-895-6589.#5-6589.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 19, 2020.