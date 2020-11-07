1/1
Rick Kramer
Rick Kramer

Born: November 2, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Died: April 21, 1955; in Chicago, IL

Rick "Spider" Kramer, 65, of Sycamore, Ill., died Monday, November 2, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.

Born April 21, 1955, in Chicago, the son of Earl and Shirley (Jessogne) Kramer, Spider married Gloria Haboush on May 10, 2003, in Canyon City, Colo.

Currently a tattoo artist, Spider was formerly employed by the Cortland Fire Department for 12 yearsretiring as Captain after serving 43 years as a volunteer firefighter. He was a member of the Shriners/Medina and a Mason,was a Sycamore City Alderman for 10 years, and ran for Mayor of Sycamore. Spider was a custom painter, a licensed pyrotechnic, and a drummer, having played in many bands. He also loved to skydive.

Spider is survived by his wife, Gloria; son Nick (Lynn) Prechodko of Sycamore; grandchildren, Savanna and Richard; mother, Shirley, who just turned 90 in 2020; siblings, Earl "Chip" (Gale) Kramer, Larry (Peggy) Kramer, Bonnie (Cindy) Kramer, Janine (Justin) Roney and Melissa (friend, Craig) Kramer; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Kathy (Jerry) Ryan, Tony (Kim Johnston) Haboush, and Jimmy (fiancé, Stacy Ivy) Haboush; numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and -nephews.

He was predeceased by his father; in-laws, Anthony and Kathleen; and his best friend, "Wolfie."

Private family funeral service will be held. Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Sycamore Chapel, Sycamore, 815-895-6589. To leave a condolence or share a memory, please visit olsonfh.com.



Published in Daily-Chronicle on Nov. 7, 2020.
