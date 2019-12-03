|
|
Rita Martin
Born: May 14, 1935; in Geneva, IL
Died: November 30, 2019; in Geneva, IL
Rita Martin, age 84 of St. Charles passed away November 30, 2019 at Dlenor Hospital in Geneva. She was born May 14, 1935 to Earnest and Agnes (Dunn) Davis in Geneva, IL.
Rita was a lifelong St. Charles resident. She married her best friend and High School Sweetheart James E. Martin on February 28, 1953 in St. Charles. They had been married for over 64 years at the time of Jim?s passing on March 29, 2017. Rita was a devoted wife, mother, and sister, and family was foremost in her life. She loved being a grandma and enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh. Rita worded for several businesses in St. Charles, starting at an early age. She retired in 1997 after more than 30 years with Piggly Wiggly and Eagle Foods.
She is survived by three sons; Steven (Cynthia) Martin of St. Charles, IL, Daniel Martin, and Philip (Elizabeth) Martin of St. Charles , eight grandchildren; Cassandra (Jake), Amber, Brittany, Tyler, Thomas, Kevin, Rachel, and Ryan, five great grandchildren; Burgundy, Evelyn, Seamus, James, and Edith, one sisters Mary (Kenneth) Fisher, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, her loving husband Jim, and her sisters, Alice M. Davis, Catherine Davis, and Eileen (Gunnar) Henningson.
Rita's family would like to sincerely thank Gayle Boling and the entire staff at Inspirations Senior Shared Living in St. Charles for their compassionate care and friendship during the nearly two and a half years that Rita made her home there.
Visitation will be 4-7:00 P.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home 405 E. Main Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174. Funeral Services will be 10:00 A.M. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Yurs Funeral Home St. Charles, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Rita to Lazarus House 214 W. Walnut Street, St. Charles, Illinois 60174.
For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060 or at www.yursfuneralhomes.com .
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Dec. 3, 2019