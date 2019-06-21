Robert A. Heath



Born: September 24, 1938



Died: June 19, 2019



Robert A. Heath, 80, of Rinard, Illinois, formerly of Sycamore, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019.



Born September 24, 1938, in Elgin, the son of Arthur and Ruth Heath, Bob was employed at Barber Greene and later Caterpillar, from 1958 until he retired in 2000. He also worked for several area farmers and ran his own lawn service for many years.



Robert married Marion Ellsworth in 1961 in Big Rock; she predeceased him. He married Kathleen Blanchard in 1998.



Survivors include his wife, Kathy; daughters, Connie (Dave) Bombliss of Rock Falls and Donna Swick of Branson, Mo.; son, Robert (Lona) Heath Jr. of Wisconsin; four stepchildren, Joe (Brena) Blanchard of Flora, Sarah (Vic) Hager of Xenia, Daniel (Michele) Blanchard of Indiana and Aaron (Tabitha) Blanchard of Cisne; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; 10 step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren.



Bob is also survived by his brother, Chuck (Mary) Heath of Lexington, Ky.; sister, Pat (Gary) Howell of Cortland; and several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Quiram Sycamore Chapel, 1245 Somonauk St., Sycamore.



The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at the funeral home. Interment will be at Elmwood Cemetery, Sycamore.



Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Chapels; 815-895-6589.



Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence. Published in Daily-Chronicle on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary