Robert A. McMillan
Born: April 28, 1948; in Chicago, IL
Died: November 17, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Robert A. McMillan, 72, of Sycamore died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 peacefully at his home.
He was born on April 28, 1948 in Chicago to Roy and Mary (Babich) McMillan. Their family was settled in Sycamore in 1947.
Robert is survived by his Wife, Susan J. (Peterson) McMillan, Son, Robert P. McMillan, Daughter, Mary Katherine (Jon) Iaccino, Granddaughters: Shaina M. McMillan, Dawlton G. McMillan, Kara M. McMillan, and Dolly E. Iaccino , Brother, James M. (Nancy) McMillan, Nephew Matthew A. (Nikki) McMillan, And numerous cousins, and friends.
He is preceded in death by his Father Roy R. McMillan, Mother Mary L. Babich, Son Sean P. McMillan and Nephew Ryan P. McMillan.
Mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church of Sycamore on Wednesday November 25th, 2020 at 1PM. There will not be a visitation prior to the service due to guideline restrictions and in consideration of those who wish to attend the service. A limit of 86 persons are allowed to be seated in the Sanctuary. You are welcome to watch the streamed Mass "Live" on this link below. The recording can be replayed up to twelve hours later if you are not able to watch at that time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lq77prpXxhs&feature=youtu.be
At a future date, to be determined, a Celebration of Life will be held with private interment to follow.
A Memorial Donation will be made to the Hadley Institute for the Blind and Visually Impaired, as well as, the Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
Cards and Flowers may be sent in care to Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Avenue, Sycamore, Illinois 60178
To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
or call Butala Funeral Home and Crematory. 815-895-2833.