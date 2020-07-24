Robert A. Ortscheid
Born: November 6, 1948; in Dubuque, IA
Died: July 21, 2020; in Sycamore, IL
Robert A. Ortscheid, 71, of Sycamore died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home after a battle with ALS.
He was born on November 6, 1948 in Dubuque, IA. to Arnold and Marcella (Berlage) Ortscheid. He married Susan E. Kasper on August 31, 1968.
Bob had a successful career in pre-stressed concrete for 50 years. He and his wife loved to travel. In the past few years they visited Iceland, Italy and celebrated their 50th Anniversary in Portugal. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and the joy they brought him- fishing in the pond, attending their music recitals and their summer visits. He will be truly missed.
His need for speed kept him busy riding his Harley Davidson and enjoying cars. He was a pilot, building his own airplane and was a member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Assoc.).
Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Karl (Michelle) Ortscheid and Lisa (Brad) Kammes; grandchildren, Colton, Calvin and Carly Jo; his siblings, Dennis (Kay) Ortscheid, Ann (Jim) Haas, Judy (John) Bennett and Dan Ortscheid; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Kasper; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister, Mary Kay.
His visitation will be on Sunday, July 26th from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. Facial coverings and social distancing is recommended.
A funeral mass will be on Monday, July 27th at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 612 Highland Ave., Dixon, IL. with Fr. Romke officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.
In lieu of flowers, memorials for Robert can be made to the ALS Foundation (als.org
) in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
