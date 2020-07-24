1/1
Robert A. Ortscheid
1948 - 2020
Robert A. Ortscheid

Born: November 6, 1948; in Dubuque, IA

Died: July 21, 2020; in Sycamore, IL

Robert A. Ortscheid, 71, of Sycamore died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home after a battle with ALS.

He was born on November 6, 1948 in Dubuque, IA. to Arnold and Marcella (Berlage) Ortscheid. He married Susan E. Kasper on August 31, 1968.

Bob had a successful career in pre-stressed concrete for 50 years. He and his wife loved to travel. In the past few years they visited Iceland, Italy and celebrated their 50th Anniversary in Portugal. Bob loved spending time with his grandchildren and the joy they brought him- fishing in the pond, attending their music recitals and their summer visits. He will be truly missed.

His need for speed kept him busy riding his Harley Davidson and enjoying cars. He was a pilot, building his own airplane and was a member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Assoc.).

Survivors include his wife, Susan; children, Karl (Michelle) Ortscheid and Lisa (Brad) Kammes; grandchildren, Colton, Calvin and Carly Jo; his siblings, Dennis (Kay) Ortscheid, Ann (Jim) Haas, Judy (John) Bennett and Dan Ortscheid; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Kasper; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant sister, Mary Kay.

His visitation will be on Sunday, July 26th from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore. Facial coverings and social distancing is recommended.

A funeral mass will be on Monday, July 27th at 10:30 AM at St. Patrick's Church, 612 Highland Ave., Dixon, IL. with Fr. Romke officiating. Burial will be at the Oakwood Cemetery in Dixon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for Robert can be made to the ALS Foundation (als.org) in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
Susan and family, So very sorry our Class of 1966 has lost a member. Bob O, as we knew him, was a great classmate and guy. So happy you both got to attend our 50th at the Welcome Inn in Elizabeth 4 yrs. ago. Sending my sympathy to all of you. Pam Gilmore Darrow, EHS class of 1966.
Pam Darrow
Classmate
July 24, 2020
Susie Grainger
July 24, 2020
Carl, I’m so sorry to you and your family. Your Father was a great man. Always love hearing you share stories about him.
Sandi Coons
July 23, 2020
We’re praying for your family. May our gracious Father bring you restoration, comfort, and healing as you reflect on cherished times and share treasured memories. Love and peace to you.
Michael and Stacey Veseling
July 23, 2020
Susan
Our condolences to you and your family. The 3 years I spent working with Bob was both a honor and a privilege
even thought we agreed to disagree at times. Bob always treated me with respect. I will always be grateful for that.
" When once you have tasted flight ,You will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward , for there
you have been, and there you will always long to return" Leonardo DaVinci

Fly High Bob Ortscheid Rest in Peace.
John Kaiser
Coworker
July 23, 2020
Sending my prayers and condolences to your family.
Stephanie Buss
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Lisa, condolences to you and your family.
Mike and Ruth Maher
Friend
July 22, 2020
To Bob: We sent you to Indianapolis, we handed you the keys to the place, you met John Gress. You did what you do best - make precast. John did what he does best, hand you the orders. There are over 500 buildings that you have left as a legacy and monument to your accomplishments. Thank you for every thing you did for me and thank you for everything you did for the company.
Rest in Peace Bob Ortscheid
james armbruster
Coworker
