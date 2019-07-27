|
Robert Alva Purdy
Born: May 31, 1926
Died: July 22, 2019
Dr. Robert Alva Purdy, 93, of Shabbona, IL died, July 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Dr. Purdy was born May 31, 1926 in Oak Park, IL, the son of Chester and Nellie Purdy.
Dr. Purdy married Mary Lois Birch on July 28th, 1956 in Griggsville, IL and were married for nearly 63 years.
Dr. Purdy attended Hinsdale High School and transitioned after his junior year to the University of Illinois in the Army Specialized Training Program in 1943.
Graduate University of Illinois, Bachelor of Science Degree, 1945
Graduate University of Illinois College of Medicine, the day after his 22nd birthday, Chicago, IL 1948
Internship and Surgical Residency Henry Ford Hospital - Detroit, MI 1948-1951
Dr. Purdy, Captain, U.S. Army, served in Japan and Korea in the Medical Corps in Surgery and Orthopedics.
Private Practice, Shabbona, IL, 1953-2005
DeKalb Public Hospital, Chief of Staff, Chief of Surgery, 1953-1975
Kishwaukee Hospital, Staff, 1975-2005
Kishwaukee Hospital Board - 1972-1974
Hospital System Council Chair - 1981-1984
Chief of Family Practice
Chief of Staff, May 1999 - May 2000
Blackhawk Area Independent Practice Association, Board Member - 1978-1998
Physician's Care Network, Executive Committee of Physicians - 1998-2005
Dr. Purdy's personal and professional life in medicine began with pre-med June 1943, graduation from medical school June 1948 and then surgical internship and residency at the Henry Ford Hospital until January 1951. He voluntarily entered the U.S. Army during the Korean War and served almost two years in Japan and South Korea, primarily in orthopedic and general surgery. On return to the United States, after Army discharge January 1953, he opened a private family medical practice in his home in Shabbona, IL and an office in Waterman, IL, ultimately opening his own office building in 1955. Dr. Purdy was fortunate to practice broad aspects of medicine including abdominal and orthopedic surgery, cardiac care, obstetrics, pediatrics and geriatrics. He became intimate in the lives of a broad swath of people including five generations of families, and was privileged to practice until retirement September, 2005, at the age of 79. After delivering nearly 1000 babies through his career, Dr. Purdy delivered his last baby the final night of his practice! Besides being the longest practicing physician in DeKalb county, Dr. Purdy continued to provide house calls until his retirement and was humbled to be named a Rural Physician of Excellence by the state of Illinois in 2005.
Wellness of the community he served was paramount to Dr. Purdy. Instilling his love of music and nature in his kids was also important. He loved to play his violin both at home, the hospital and the church where he was choir director for nearly 40 years. In his limited spare time he could be found gardening or farming. He truly enjoyed time with his kids, grandkids and large extended family gatherings.
Dr. Purdy is survived by his loving wife Lois, daughters Carol (Chuck) Miller, Susan Belford, Nancy (Tim) Rigsby and son John, eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Dr. Purdy was preceded in death by father Chester, mother Nellie, brothers Jim and George Purdy, Sister Dorothy Amarandos, daughter Barbara and son Robert, Jr.
All services will be held at the United Church of Christ, Shabbona.
Visitations: 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm August 2: 9:00 am - 11 am August 3
Celebration of Life: 11:00 am - August 3
Graveside services will be at Rose Hill Cemetery immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established.
Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 27, 2019