Robert Wayne Brown
Born: January 13, 1941; in Edgerton, WI
Died: August 22, 2019; in DeKalb, IL
Robert "Bob" Wayne Brown, 78, a longtime resident of Sycamore,Illinois, passed from this life August 22, 2019. He died in the Gracious Care of the doctors and nurses at Kishwaukee Hospital ICU, Dekalb Illinois, surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 13, 1941 in Edgerton, Wisconsin, to his loving parents Forrest and Francesca Brown. He was joined by his sisters Karen,Kathy and Carla.
He married Joanne Kostris on December 14, 1968 in Sycamore,Illinois.
He graduated with a Degree in Electronics from Northern Illinois University.
Bob lived his life in Southern Wisconsin as a child. He was stationed in Denver, Colorado and Bangor, Maine during his time with The Air Force. After a brief stay in Mars Hill, Maine and Rockford, Illinois, he settled in Sycamore Illinois, where he lived for the rest of his life.
From a child he was an avid hunter and fisherman. He always had a fascination with electronics.
Bob proudly served his country in The United States Air Force from 1960 until 1964.
One of his proudest endeavors was to have participated in the building of WCEE TV in Rockford where he served as a Television Engineer.He served as Radio Station Manager And Chief engineer at WNIU FMin Dekalb, Illinois.
He was co-owner of RW Brown Electronics, Inc in Sycamore,Illinois for 27 years.He was a member of St John's Lutheran Church in Sycamore, Illinois.
Bob was a great storyteller, especially of childhood adventure and mishap. The more you enjoyed the story, the better it would become.
He is survived by his Loving Wife of 50 years, Joanne. His children Jeffrey (Debra)Brown,Suzanne (Dick) Godkin and Kevin (Sandra) Brown. His grandchildren, Abigail (David)Johnson, Mandy (Arian) Amiti, Richard (Sarah) Godkin, Nathan (Trupti) Begley, Johnathan (Sarah) Brown,Samantha Godkin, Kinsley Brown, Katie Brown and Kevin Brown Jr. as well as 13 Great-grandchildrenand 3 Great Great-grandchildren. And by his sisters, Karen Rudolph, Kathy (Joe)Thompson and Carla ( Robert) Clift. His brother-in-law George (Marilyn) Kostris and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, step-father and his daughterJulie.
Visitation will be on Sunday from 4:00-7:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 Dekalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. with a wake service being recited at 4:30 PM.
His funeral service will be on Monday, August 26th at 10:30 AM at the St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road, Sycamore, IL. with Rev. Marvin Metzger officiating. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Sycamore.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Mayo Clinic Foundation or a Veterans Support Group of your choice.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com or call 815-895-2833 for info.
Bob's motto in life in the last few years, while coping with hishealth issues, has been "Never Give Up!"
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 24, 2019