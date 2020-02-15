|
|
Robert D. Johnson
Born: January 8, 1938
Died: February 13, 2020
Robert D. â€œBaretâ€ Johnson, 82, of Waterman, Illinois, died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his home.
He was born January 8, 1938, in Paw Paw, Illinois, the son of John and Mildred (Mullins) Johnson. Robert married Lila M. Tuestad on September 3, 1960, in Waterman, Illinois. Baret was a graduate of Waterman High School class of 1956 and was a Veteran of the US Marine Corps.
He was employed by Jim Ward Construction and later at Northern Illinois University until his retirement. Baret was a member of the Carpenter's Local 790, the DeKalb Moose Club and a lifetime member of the Shabbona Masonic Lodge. He coached Waterman Little League for 10 years; he played fast and slow pitch softball for many years and was a avid golfer.
He is survived by his wife, Lila; daughter, Denise (Don) Frost of Hinckley; son, Tim (Cheri) Johnson of Waterman; five grandchildren, Kara (Jaden Richardson) Frost, Joshua (Brenna)Johnson, Chad (Bianca) Frost, Taylor Johnson and Tanner Plesa; three great-grandchildren, Nora and Lucy Johnson and Zeke Frost.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kendra Plesa in 2015; grandson, Adam Johnson; one brother, Glen Johnson; two sisters, Donna Cook and Lois Susie Elliott; his parents; and his stepfather, Everett Lane Sr.
The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 18, at the Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Steve Persson of Sycamore Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at North Clinton Cemetery in Waterman, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, February 17 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert D. â€œBaretâ€ Johnson Memorial Fund, addressed to the Johnson Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com
or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 15, 2020