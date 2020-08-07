robert d. rood
Born: November 9, 1958; in Sycamore, IL
Died: August 5, 2020; in Genoa, IL
Robert "Bob" D. Rood, 61, of Genoa died peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born November 9, 1958 in Sycamore to David and Barbara (Faltz) Rood. He married Ann M. Ballard on August 6, 1977.
Bob worked for Genoa Auto Body for 16 years. He was a general contractor and owner of Rood Construction Company for over 25 years. He later worked for K.E.C (Kishwaukee Education Consortium) for 9 years.
Bob enjoyed music and going on cruises with his family. He was always around to lend a helping hand to family, friends and his community. He was a volunteer with the Genoa-Kingston Rescue Squad and member of the DeKalb County Home Builders Association. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.
Survivors include his wife, Ann; children, Andra (Steve) Elk and Ryan (Courtney) Rood; grandchildren, Teagan and Xander Elk and Tucker Rood; his parents, David and Barbara Rood; three sisters, Mary Lou Saur, Beth (Bob) Fowler and Becky (Don) Scheuneman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Rood and sister, Gayle Lee.
His visitation will be on Sunday, August 9th from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore following CDC Recommendations with social distancing and facial coverings. Burial will be private at the Genoa Twp. Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the Mayo Clinic Oncology Department (mayoclinic.org
) or the American Cancer Society
(cancer.org
) in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
