Robert D. Rood
1958 - 2020
robert d. rood

Born: November 9, 1958; in Sycamore, IL

Died: August 5, 2020; in Genoa, IL

Robert "Bob" D. Rood, 61, of Genoa died peacefully on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 9, 1958 in Sycamore to David and Barbara (Faltz) Rood. He married Ann M. Ballard on August 6, 1977.

Bob worked for Genoa Auto Body for 16 years. He was a general contractor and owner of Rood Construction Company for over 25 years. He later worked for K.E.C (Kishwaukee Education Consortium) for 9 years.

Bob enjoyed music and going on cruises with his family. He was always around to lend a helping hand to family, friends and his community. He was a volunteer with the Genoa-Kingston Rescue Squad and member of the DeKalb County Home Builders Association. He will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends.

Survivors include his wife, Ann; children, Andra (Steve) Elk and Ryan (Courtney) Rood; grandchildren, Teagan and Xander Elk and Tucker Rood; his parents, David and Barbara Rood; three sisters, Mary Lou Saur, Beth (Bob) Fowler and Becky (Don) Scheuneman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Rood and sister, Gayle Lee.

His visitation will be on Sunday, August 9th from 2:00-5:00 PM at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore following CDC Recommendations with social distancing and facial coverings. Burial will be private at the Genoa Twp. Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made for the Mayo Clinic Oncology Department (mayoclinic.org) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org) in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.

To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences
August 6, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Rachel Blocker
August 6, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Kathi Wilson and daughters
Acquaintance
August 6, 2020
My condolences to Anne and the family. I got to know him well when my husband worked for him. He was a very good person. May he Rest In Peace.
Colleen Stover
Friend
August 6, 2020
We will miss you so much ❤
Courtney Rood
Family
August 6, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Huge hugs to all.
Frank & Carol Engel
August 6, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Bob was a great guy.I worked with him at Genoa Auto Body, He was great help and taught me a lot.. Glad to have known him and to be a friend. Good Speed my friend R.I P.
Al Tilford
Friend
August 6, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss May God give you the strength that you need to get thru this difficult time!
Colleen Thiltgen-Schuemann
Friend
August 6, 2020
Such an incredible man - so generous, selfless, and concerned about others. And so fun to be around - we had so many good times over the years! He was the best big brother a girl could ask for.
Becky Scheuneman
Sister
August 6, 2020
Vince and I send our sympathies to the whole family, Bob was such a good man, great neighbor and we enjoyed working with him, he was so level headed and loved his family so much, his calm nature will be missed.
Anna Margiotta
Friend
August 6, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lost honey.my prayers are with you and your family.
Cindy Thyberg
Friend
August 6, 2020
Bob,
You were always so fun and loving to be around. Our family will always hold you in our thoughts and prayers. Holidays will not be the same without you but we will always love and remember your kind soul and thoughtfulness. Rest in paradise. We love you.
Kalene McGrath
Kalene McGrath
Family
August 6, 2020
Ann and family so sorry for your loss.
Laura Aten
August 6, 2020
A great guy and great friend going back to first grade. RIP Bob.
Al Nichols
Friend
August 6, 2020
So sorry to here of Bob's passing. He will be greatly missed.
Robert Becker
Friend
August 6, 2020
Bob-

Thank you for being the person you were. Working with you made me a better human being and getting to fill in for you at work a couple times showed me exactly how hard you worked to keep the KEC environment a safe place for our students. You will he missed, happy Friday Eve.
Tony Martin
Coworker
August 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Terry and Earlene Hollifield
Friend
August 6, 2020
Love you Dad and Poppy
Andra Elk
Daughter
