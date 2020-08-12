My heart hurts for all of you. I met Bob when I taught at KEC in the Early Childhood program. He was so kind and always helpful. If I needed something, he was right there. Bob will be missed by all who knew him.
Diane Kubetz
Coworker
August 11, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. Prayers for all the family during this heartbreaking time. Paula and I were on the Rescue Squad with Bob. He was always great to be around. Friendly and respectful to everyone. He will truly be missed.
Rob and Paula Brown
Friend
August 10, 2020
Bob, a great guy and great employee who was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Bob will be missed by the staff of KEC. -Tom
Tom Crouch
Friend
August 9, 2020
I am truly sorry for your loss, Bob was an amazing man and will forever be missed by many.
Justin & family Schmarje
Friend
August 9, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. People speak of kind and selfless individuals but he truly was in a different league. He had such a great heart and was so good natured. I could go on and on because I have so much respect and admiration for him. He cared deeply for his community which was evident in all the dedication and hard work. My condolences to all his family and friends. RIP
Janel VanVlerah
Neighbor
August 9, 2020
Bob was my cousin ,my boss,and most of all my good friend.i will really miss him
tom erharts Erhart
Friend
August 9, 2020
You will be missed, Bob. Have peace in heaven.
Nick Plenger
Classmate
August 9, 2020
Rest In Peace my dear friend. No matter how far away from me you are, you will always be on my mind and in my heart.
Marty Novak
Friend
August 9, 2020
Dear Ann and family, So saddened to hear of Bob's passing. My memories of him in school are of a happy, kind guy. I'm sure those qualities carried through with his family. My thoughts are with you.
Carol Noyes
Classmate
August 8, 2020
My dear nephew - I can still see you on your trike riding up and down your parents' driveway in Genoa. It doesn't seem all that long ago. I'll always remember the warmth with which you greeted us at our biennial trips to Illinois - and the affection we had for you in return. We were all so lucky to have been able to experience your kindness, your affection, your interest in each of us, and your goodness. We will all miss you. Aunt Judy (Uncle Chuck), Dina, Dan, Jenny, and Chrissy
Judy Faltz
Family
August 8, 2020
Bob was dedicated to his family, friends, coworkers and his job. He always gave a 110% to everything. He always had a smile and a kind word. He was loved by his coworkers who could depend on him for whatever they asked of him. He was such an awesome individual and will be truly missed, but never forgotten. Thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time.
Berna Popenhagen
Coworker
August 8, 2020
Dear Ann and Family, We are sending our thoughts, love and prayers to all of you. Bob was a wonderful, calm person who was always fun to be around. So many of us grew up with him from Kindergarten on. May God give you strength and bring you peace knowing that you will see him again. Cathy and Mike Thurlby
Cathy Thurlby
Classmate
August 8, 2020
I was saddened to hear about Bob's passing, He was a great guy and a great friend, always had a smile on his face and was such a gracious soul, We will be praying for your family. God Bless,
Dave G'Fellers
Friend
August 8, 2020
My deepest sympathies to your family at this time. You are in my thoughts and prayers. With Loving good wishes for you, now and always. Pat Tasch
Patricia Tasch
Family
August 7, 2020
Dear Ann, Andra, Ryan & family, I am so very sad to hear about Bob. He would do anything thing for anyone. He was so kind & generous. He had a very good heart. He was truly a wonderful man. I am thinking of all of you & will keep you in my prayers. Love,
Laura Lopez
Laura Lopez
Friend
August 7, 2020
Such a great guy! My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Treasure those memories.
Dorie Nelson
August 7, 2020
I was so sorry to hear about Bob. I worked with him for 3 years at KEC. He would come into my room each day and say, "how ya doin'?" and on Friday would always say, "Happy Friday. Any plans for the weekend?" He would light up when he talked about his family, grandkids, cruises..... He was such a good soul. My condolences to his friends and family. We all lost a good one!
Chris Kipp
Coworker
August 7, 2020
Rest in peace, Bob! You were one of the best. We'll miss you. Our sincerest condolences to Ann, Andra, Ryan and the rest of the family. Love you guys!
Melody (Novak) VanderLeest
Friend
August 7, 2020
What a selfless, kindhearted guy. Always around to help the neighbors, always a great example to the younger kids. My prayers to all. He will be missed by so many.
Kate Kahler Risley
Friend
August 7, 2020
I worked with Bob at KEC. What a guy: friendly, helpful, always smiling, great sense of humor. What a loss. My condolences to Bob's family.
Tom Zeeh
Coworker
August 6, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers
Rachel Blocker
August 6, 2020
My sincere condolences to Bob’s family and friends. May our Lord and Savior grant each peace, comfort and strength during this sorrowful time in their lives.
Wendy & Bob Engles
Friend
August 6, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss. Keeping you in our thoughts and prayers.
Kathi Wilson and daughters
Acquaintance
August 6, 2020
My condolences to Anne and the family. I got to know him well when my husband worked for him. He was a very good person. May he Rest In Peace.
Colleen Stover
Friend
August 6, 2020
Ann, and family, so very sorry to hear about Bob....His smile always lit up the room! I am more than sure that there is a HUGE hootananny in heaven on cruise ship "cloud " and he was welcomed by Dave, Becky, Gayle, Chance, Shawn, Gary and Josh and more. We are sending ehugs and prayers. Love ya, Brenda and Rick Dailey
Brenda Dailey
Friend
August 6, 2020
We will miss you so much ❤
Courtney Rood
Family
August 6, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Huge hugs to all.
Frank & Carol Engel
August 6, 2020
So sorry to hear this. Bob was a great guy.I worked with him at Genoa Auto Body, He was great help and taught me a lot.. Glad to have known him and to be a friend. Good Speed my friend R.I P.
Al Tilford
Friend
August 6, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss May God give you the strength that you need to get thru this difficult time!
Colleen Thiltgen-Schuemann
Friend
August 6, 2020
Such an incredible man - so generous, selfless, and concerned about others. And so fun to be around - we had so many good times over the years! He was the best big brother a girl could ask for.
Becky Scheuneman
Sister
August 6, 2020
Vince and I send our sympathies to the whole family, Bob was such a good man, great neighbor and we enjoyed working with him, he was so level headed and loved his family so much, his calm nature will be missed.
Anna Margiotta
Friend
August 6, 2020
I'm so sorry for your lost honey.my prayers are with you and your family.
Cindy Thyberg
Friend
August 6, 2020
Bob, You were always so fun and loving to be around. Our family will always hold you in our thoughts and prayers. Holidays will not be the same without you but we will always love and remember your kind soul and thoughtfulness. Rest in paradise. We love you. Kalene McGrath
Kalene McGrath
Family
August 6, 2020
Ann and family so sorry for your loss.
Laura Aten
August 6, 2020
A great guy and great friend going back to first grade. RIP Bob.
Al Nichols
Friend
August 6, 2020
So sorry to here of Bob's passing. He will be greatly missed.
Robert Becker
Friend
August 6, 2020
Bob-
Thank you for being the person you were. Working with you made me a better human being and getting to fill in for you at work a couple times showed me exactly how hard you worked to keep the KEC environment a safe place for our students. You will he missed, happy Friday Eve.
Tony Martin
Coworker
August 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Terry and Earlene Hollifield
Friend
August 6, 2020
Love you Dad and Poppy
Andra Elk
Daughter
