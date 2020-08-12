My dear nephew - I can still see you on your trike riding up and down your parents' driveway in Genoa. It doesn't seem all that long ago. I'll always remember the warmth with which you greeted us at our biennial trips to Illinois - and the affection we had for you in return. We were all so lucky to have been able to experience your kindness, your affection, your interest in each of us, and your goodness. We will all miss you. Aunt Judy (Uncle Chuck), Dina, Dan, Jenny, and Chrissy

Judy Faltz

Family