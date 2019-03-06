Robert Erwin Mittan



Born: February 23, 1943; in Aurora, IL



Died: March 3, 2019; in Mendota, IL



Robert Erwin Mittan, age 76, of Steward, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Heritage Health in Mendota.



He was born February 23, 1943 in Aurora, IL the son of Erwin and Berneice (Swift) Mittan. A 1961 graduate of Shabbona High School, Robert served in the United States Air Force for 4 years in Viet Nam.



He has been married to Nancy (Voss) Mittan for 48 years.



Robert was employed by the telephone company for 30 years, retiring from Verizon. He built a LAN High Speed Data Network from the ground up for the phone company.



His passion was singing at church, for weddings, funerals and in chorale groups. He loved sharpening knives and loved guns. He was a member of the Steward United Methodist Church.



Survivors include his wife, Nancy of Steward; a son, Christian Mittan of Mendota; a grandson, Chaz Evans of Tennessee; and a sister, Karen (Albert) Blaser of Sycamore.



He was a special dad to Jeremiah Schultz and is also survived by nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 0'clock Friday morning March 8, 2019 at the Steward United Methodist Church with Reverend Megan Thompson officiating. Burial will be in Wyoming Cemetery, Paw Paw. Friends may call from 10:00 o'clock Friday morning until the time of services at the church.



Robert's family would would like to extend a special thanks to everyone at Shabbona Healthcare Center, OSF Hospice of Ottawa, Heritage Health in Mendota, and Dr. Scholl and staff for their excellent care of Robert during his illness.



A memorial has been established for the Steward United Methodist Church.



A memorial has been established for the Steward United Methodist Church.

Arrangements were completed by Jacobson Funeral Home in Shabbona.