Robert F. Berning
Born: December 23, 1925
Died: October 10, 2019
Robert F. Berning, 93, died October 10, 2019 in DeKalb.
He was born on December 23, 1925. Robert was a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy and served inWWII and the Korean War.
Following his military career, he was a teacher andcoach at Luther High School North, Chicago.
His survivors include: his belovedwife of 63 years, Evelyn (nee Chaveriat); children William (Jan), Jon, Susan(Jim) Hammack, and Rick (Lori); many grandchildren, and sister, Lois.
Robert's Celebration of Life will be at St. John Lutheran Church, 26555 Brickville Road in Sycamore, IL, on October26, 2019, at 12:00 noon. Visitation precedes the service from 10:30- Noon. A luncheon will follows the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Concordia University, Nebraska and the Chicagoland Lutheran Educational Foundation (CLEF) in care of the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, 1405 DeKalb Ave., Sycamore, IL. 60178.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomesc.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019