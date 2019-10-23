|
Robert Frederick Berning
Lieutenant Commander Robert Frederick Berning (a.k.a. Bob, Dad, Grandpa, Mr. Berning, Coach Berning, Bullet Bob), 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 10, 2019.
Robert's Celebration of Life service is Saturday, October 26, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, Sycamore, Illinois. The visitation, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., will precede the service. A luncheon will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Concordia University, Nebraska and Chicagoland Lutheran Educational Foundation (CLEF).
Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, IL.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019