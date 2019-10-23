Home

POWERED BY

Services
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
For more information about
Robert Berning
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
26555 Brickville Road
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John Lutheran Church
26555 Brickville Road
Sycamore, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Berning
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Frederick Berning


1925 - 2019
Send Flowers
Robert Frederick Berning Obituary
Robert Frederick Berning

Lieutenant Commander Robert Frederick Berning (a.k.a. Bob, Dad, Grandpa, Mr. Berning, Coach Berning, Bullet Bob), 93, of DeKalb, Illinois, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, October 10, 2019.

Robert's Celebration of Life service is Saturday, October 26, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at the Evangelical Lutheran Church of St. John, Sycamore, Illinois. The visitation, scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m., will precede the service. A luncheon will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Concordia University, Nebraska and Chicagoland Lutheran Educational Foundation (CLEF).

Arrangements were completed by the Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore, IL.

To sign the online guest book, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.