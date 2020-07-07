1/1
Robert G. Hebel
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. Hebel

Robert G. Hebel, 73, of Genoa, died on June 30, 2020 at Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Bob graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois-Champaign and completed dental school at the University of Illinois-Chicago. He served as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Following his service, he was a small town dentist and later, a consultant. His family meant everything to him. He loved supporting his children in academics and sports, especially soccer. He had a soft spot for animals, particularly cats, and adopted and cared for many over the years. He also enjoyed hiking in nature, photography, and do-it-yourself house and car projects.

He is survived by his wife, Queency; four children and their spouses, Chris and Jen, Kyle and Andrea, Keri and John, and Nikki; four grandchildren, Ava, Audrey, Josh, and Lena; and two brothers, Jim and Rich.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Ron; his father, George; and his mother, Helen.

His loved ones will hold a private family service. To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com

Arrangements were completed at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, Sycamore, IL.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved