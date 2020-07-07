1/1
Robert G. Hebel
1947 - 2020
Robert G. Hebel

Robert G. Hebel, 73, of Genoa, died on June 30, 2020 at Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

Bob graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois-Champaign and completed dental school at the University of Illinois-Chicago. He served as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Following his service, he was a small town dentist and later, a consultant. His family meant everything to him. He loved supporting his children in academics and sports, especially soccer. He had a soft spot for animals, particularly cats, and adopted and cared for many over the years. He also enjoyed hiking in nature, photography, and do-it-yourself house and car projects.

He is survived by his wife, Queency; four children and their spouses, Chris and Jen, Kyle and Andrea, Keri and John, and Nikki; four grandchildren, Ava, Audrey, Josh, and Lena; and two brothers, Jim and Rich.

Preceding him in death were his brother, Ron; his father, George; and his mother, Helen.

His loved ones will hold a private family service. To sign the online guest book or share a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com

Arrangements were completed at the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory, Sycamore, IL.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 7, 2020
Bob, my husband Jerry, and I were high school classmates. We spent much time together at CCD and at George and Judy Sampson's home together. It is always sad to read of the passing of a classmate, especially one with whom we spent so much time. We pray for Bob and his family and hope the memories you have with bring you peace and comfort.
Denise Curran
Classmate
July 6, 2020
There is so much I didn't know. My prayers go out for the family.
Katy
Coworker
July 5, 2020
My heart goes out to you Queency and family at this difficult time. May the beautiful memories shared turn into great reminders of love and respect. Sending prayers, condolences and sympathy. Rest In Peace Bob.
Luz Refe
Friend
July 5, 2020
My daughter and Nikki have been good friends for years. The family even took her on a cross country trip. Bob was always kind and generous with his compliments and help with any sport, but especially soccer. Our lives went on different paths over the years, but I have always had affection for all of them and pray for the repose of the soul of Bob, and strength , peace & comfort for Quency and the rest of the family.
Wendy Engles
Friend
July 5, 2020
Deepest sympathy to you. May the Lord bless and keep you.
Timothy Frick
Neighbor
July 4, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Richard Hebel
July 4, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Richard and Maryelyn Hebel
Brother
