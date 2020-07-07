My daughter and Nikki have been good friends for years. The family even took her on a cross country trip. Bob was always kind and generous with his compliments and help with any sport, but especially soccer. Our lives went on different paths over the years, but I have always had affection for all of them and pray for the repose of the soul of Bob, and strength , peace & comfort for Quency and the rest of the family.

Wendy Engles

Friend