Robert G. Hebel
Robert G. Hebel, 73, of Genoa, died on June 30, 2020 at Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.
Bob graduated with a bachelor's degree from the University of Illinois-Champaign and completed dental school at the University of Illinois-Chicago. He served as a dentist in the U.S. Air Force at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. Following his service, he was a small town dentist and later, a consultant. His family meant everything to him. He loved supporting his children in academics and sports, especially soccer. He had a soft spot for animals, particularly cats, and adopted and cared for many over the years. He also enjoyed hiking in nature, photography, and do-it-yourself house and car projects.
He is survived by his wife, Queency; four children and their spouses, Chris and Jen, Kyle and Andrea, Keri and John, and Nikki; four grandchildren, Ava, Audrey, Josh, and Lena; and two brothers, Jim and Rich.
Preceding him in death were his brother, Ron; his father, George; and his mother, Helen.
His loved ones will hold a private family service.
