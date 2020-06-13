Robert G. Willrett
Robert G. "Rusty" Willrett. 93, died June 11, 2020 at Pine Acres in DeKalb, IL. He was born to Caroline (Rueff) and George L. Willrett of Malta. He attended the Malta schools, graduating in 1944. He joined the Malta United Methodist Church and was involved in the youth activities of the Church. He was also active with the Malta Plowboys 4-H and the Malta FFA. He received many honors through each such as Delegate to National 4-H Congress; a trip to National 4-H camp in Washington, DC in 1946; Top Achievement Award Winner in Illinois Boys 4-H in 1946; National American Farmer Degree at the National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri in 1946; and Second Vice President of the Illinois FFA.
Robert attended Northern Illinois University, graduating in 1950. Later that year he was drafted into the Army where he served as Army Meat Inspector at Armour and Co in Chicago. After his Military service, he joined the Army reserves with the rank of Sergeant.
He taught at Antioch, IL as a Biology and World History Teacher. After several years he bought a greenhouse and floral business. After a severe auto accident in 1964, he returned to teaching full time while continuing the greenhouse and floral business. He earned a Masters Degree from Roosevelt University, Chicago in 1970.
Interested in coins, he was a life-time member of the American Numismatist Association. He kept the play by play records for over 50 years at the Antioch Community High School basketball games where he enjoy giving huge red apples at the Christmas Holiday Tournament.
He sold his greenhouse business to the manager and after retiring from teaching, he worked at Weilands Greenhouse and Hoffman's Greenhouse.
His mother Caroline passed away in 1931 and his father George in 1968. His beloved adopted mother Dorothy Banfield Willrett Montgomery died in 1986.
He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Stoddard and Charlotte Berg, brother Frank Willrett, sister-in-law Hope Willrett, and dear friend Timothy. He was preceded in death by brother Raymond Willrett, sister Barbara DeWitt, and Tim's black lab "Buddy Two". Robert is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Woods and Pine Acres for their care over the years.
Private family graveside services will be held at Malta Cemetery with Pastor Jeremiah Thompson of Malta United Methodist Church officiating.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Robert G. "Rusty" Willrett. 93, died June 11, 2020 at Pine Acres in DeKalb, IL. He was born to Caroline (Rueff) and George L. Willrett of Malta. He attended the Malta schools, graduating in 1944. He joined the Malta United Methodist Church and was involved in the youth activities of the Church. He was also active with the Malta Plowboys 4-H and the Malta FFA. He received many honors through each such as Delegate to National 4-H Congress; a trip to National 4-H camp in Washington, DC in 1946; Top Achievement Award Winner in Illinois Boys 4-H in 1946; National American Farmer Degree at the National Convention in Kansas City, Missouri in 1946; and Second Vice President of the Illinois FFA.
Robert attended Northern Illinois University, graduating in 1950. Later that year he was drafted into the Army where he served as Army Meat Inspector at Armour and Co in Chicago. After his Military service, he joined the Army reserves with the rank of Sergeant.
He taught at Antioch, IL as a Biology and World History Teacher. After several years he bought a greenhouse and floral business. After a severe auto accident in 1964, he returned to teaching full time while continuing the greenhouse and floral business. He earned a Masters Degree from Roosevelt University, Chicago in 1970.
Interested in coins, he was a life-time member of the American Numismatist Association. He kept the play by play records for over 50 years at the Antioch Community High School basketball games where he enjoy giving huge red apples at the Christmas Holiday Tournament.
He sold his greenhouse business to the manager and after retiring from teaching, he worked at Weilands Greenhouse and Hoffman's Greenhouse.
His mother Caroline passed away in 1931 and his father George in 1968. His beloved adopted mother Dorothy Banfield Willrett Montgomery died in 1986.
He is survived by his sisters Dorothy Stoddard and Charlotte Berg, brother Frank Willrett, sister-in-law Hope Willrett, and dear friend Timothy. He was preceded in death by brother Raymond Willrett, sister Barbara DeWitt, and Tim's black lab "Buddy Two". Robert is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heritage Woods and Pine Acres for their care over the years.
Private family graveside services will be held at Malta Cemetery with Pastor Jeremiah Thompson of Malta United Methodist Church officiating.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.