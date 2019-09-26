|
|
Robert Gene Gibbs
Born: May 9, 1933; in Harrisburg, IL
Died: September 24, 2019; in n DeKalb, IL
Robert Gene (Bob) Gibbs, 86, of DeKalb, passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.
He was born May 9, 1933 in Harrisburg IL, the son of Thomas Wayne and Mary Gertrude (Mattingly) Gibbs. Robert was united in marriage to Margaret Alice McNamara on July 30, 1955 in Sycamore and they spent 57 wonderful years together. From this marriage, they were blessed with one son, John, and three daughters, Dianna, Katherine and Darlene.
Robert was a graduate of Pope County School. He moved to DeKalb in 1950 and immediately started working for American Bulk Oil Company, later known as Norman Oil Company, and was employed by them for 24 years, being manager of the Sycamore Road location for 15 years. While still working for Norman Oil, he also operated his own Dairy Transport Service from 1955 to 1959 transporting milk from the dairy farmer to the dairy. In 1974, he started working for the Illinois State Toll Highway Authority in toll collection and soon became supervisor of the DeKalb Plaza, retiring from there in November 1995, after 21 years of service.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict serving in Germany from 1953 to 1955. He was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose and the American Legion for many years.
Robert enjoyed the outdoors and was always taking care of his yard, riding his bike, taking long walks or working on something. He loved gardening and watching his tomatoes and flowers grow. He also liked to work on bicycles and lawn mowers or anything that needed repair. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife and spending the winter months in Florida after retirement.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who had much love for all his family. His grandchildren and great grandchildren brought him much joy.
He is survived by one son, John (Michele) Gibbs of Dallas GA; three daughters, Dianna Oakland of Titusville FL, Katherine (Jay) Floit of Sycamore IL and Darlene (Philip) Cosgrove of Sycamore IL; six grandchildren, Joshua (Megan) Gibbs of Woodstock GA, Jeremy Gibbs of Dallas GA, Rachel Oakland (Fred Schafer) of Titusville FL, Ryan Floit of Bloomington MN, Megan Oakland (Stephen Connors) of Titusville FL and Emma Floit (Mackenzie Browning) of Lincoln NE; three great grandchildren, Aubrey Gibbs of Dallas GA, Fredrick Schafer and Camryn Schafer of Titusville FL; two brothers, Billy (Pat) Gibbs and Earl Gibbs of Mendota IL; several nieces and nephews including Mark (Pat) Gibbs of Highland MI.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2012; father in 1957; mother in 1977; eight brothers, John, Challis, Mathew, George, Clarence, Junior, Leonard and Willis; and two sisters, Iva Meadows and Myrtle Wren.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, September 30 at Anderson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in DeKalb.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Monday, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert Gibbs Memorial Fund, addressed to the Gibbs Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Sept. 26, 2019