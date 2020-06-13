Robert Henry Rodine
Robert Henry Rodine

Born: November 9, 1929

Died: May 11, 2019

Graduate of West Pittston (PA) High School 1947; Mansfield State College (PA) 1952; and Purdue University (IN) MS 1957, Ph.D 1964. Alumnus of the US Naval Academy. Served on the faculty of NIU as Associate Professor of Mathematics and Mathematical Sciences (Division of Statistics), 1968-1996.

Preceded by his wife, née Mary Ann Jones who died in January, 2015. Mary and Bob were married on this day, 13 June, 1953 and retired to Indian Rocks Beach, FL in the summer of 1998. They are survived by their children Mary Kim, Craig Robert, and Matthew Henry, all graduates of DeKalb Senior High School, and five grandchildren.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 13, 2020.
