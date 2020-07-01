Robert I. Cadie
Born: October 22, 1937; in DeKalb, IL
Died: June 28, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Robert I. Cadie, 82, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born October 22, 1937, in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of William A. and Myrtle V. (Adgate) Cadie. Robert married Alyce I. Mathews on December 17, 1955.
Robert was employed at Spaulding Manufacturing in DeKalb for over 30 years and was a member of the DeKalb Moose. Robert was a avid golfer and had three holes in one. He bowled in several leagues and enjoyed all sports.
He is survived by his wife, Alyce; his children, Darrell (Jennifer Harris) Cadie, Sherrye (Lewis) Lewis, Lori (Mitchell) Bogolin and Robert (Amber) Quintno; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his son, Joel Cadie; his parents; one brother, William Cadie; One sister, Joyce Hensley.
A gathering will be held at a later date. Cremation will take place at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert I. Cadie Memorial Fund, addressed to the Cadie Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.