Robert Jae Swedberg
Robert Jae Swedberg

Born: May 31, 1963

Died: August 22, 2020

Robert Jae Swedberg, 57, of Sycamore, IL. ended his 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer Saturday, August 22, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born May 31, 1963 to Rodger and Patricia (Hensel) Swedberg in Sycamore, Illinois. He married his life partner Wendy Lin Kohl on 6-10-2017

Robert was a lifelong resident of Sycamore and a long time employee of Sycamore Park District serving as Maintenance Foreman as well as a bartender for several years at Boone's Tavern.

Robert's hobbies included country dancing, competition shooting, Boy Scouts, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, YSO coach, scuba diving, collecting movies, photography, horseback riding, and country music concerts. He was a past member of the Sycamore Elks Club and a member of the Sycamore Sportsman's Club.

He is survived by his wife Wendy Kohl-Swedberg; his daughter, Darby Fisher, his daughter Monica (David) Pohlman, and their three children, Scarlett, Dean, Savannah. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy (Robert) Price, and his brother, Jerry (Joy) Swedberg, his mother-in-law, Donna Teubert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Patti Hanson, his father, Rodger Swedberg, his mother, Patricia Swedberg, and his father-in-law, Thomas Kohl.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19th from 5:30PM-8:30 PMat the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore, IL. 60178.

Arrangements by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020.
