Robert Jae Swedberg
1963 - 2020
Robert Jae Swedberg

Born: May 31, 1963

Died: August 22, 2020

Robert Jae Swedberg, 57, of Sycamore, IL. ended his 5-year battle with pancreatic cancer Saturday, August 22, 2020. He passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded by family.

He was born May 31, 1963 to Rodger and Patricia (Hensel) Swedberg in Sycamore, Illinois. He married his life partner Wendy Lin Kohl on 6-10-2017

Robert was a lifelong resident of Sycamore and a long time employee of Sycamore Park District serving as Maintenance Foreman as well as a bartender for several years at Boone's Tavern.

Robert's hobbies included country dancing, competition shooting, Boy Scouts, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, YSO coach, scuba diving, collecting movies, photography, horseback riding, and country music concerts. He was a past member of the Sycamore Elks Club and a member of the Sycamore Sportsman's Club.

He is survived by his wife Wendy Kohl-Swedberg; his daughter, Darby Fisher, his daughter Monica (David) Pohlman, and their three children, Scarlett, Dean, Savannah. He is also survived by his sister, Kathy (Robert) Price, and his brother, Jerry (Joy) Swedberg, his mother-in-law, Donna Teubert, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Patti Hanson, his father, Rodger Swedberg, his mother, Patricia Swedberg, and his father-in-law, Thomas Kohl.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 19th from 5:30PM-8:30 PMat the Sycamore Park District Community Center, 480 S. Airport Road, Sycamore, IL. 60178.

Arrangements by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore, IL. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
05:30 - 08:30 PM
Sycamore Park District Community Center
Funeral services provided by
Butala Funeral Home & Crematory - Sycamore
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
August 27, 2020
You have my sympathy and I hope you can take comfort from your many memories.
Lorna Vogt
August 27, 2020
Sorry to hear, praying for family.
Deanna watkins
August 27, 2020
So sorry to hear about Roberts passing , I've known "Bob" for along time, as well as his dad Roger, such a nice guy I know he will be missed by all the family & the people who worked with him. It always seems the good people depart early in life....our Prayers & Condolences to friends & family......
BONNIE &Chub ERWIN
Friend
August 27, 2020
Sorry for your loss he was a very smart man and a hard worker I enjoyed working with him prayers are with you
Armond Mattingly
Coworker
August 26, 2020
So sorry for your loss..Bobby was always so kind... praying for you all
Lynn Ingram
Friend
August 26, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. Bob was quite the character when I met him in high school.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Craig Schroeder
Friend
August 26, 2020
So sorry to hear about Bob!! He was always a blast to be around back in the Cactus Rose days. May God bless you and help you during this difficult time
Sherri Graham
Friend
August 26, 2020
Sorry to hear about Rob. May your faith and family pull you through this difficult time.
Laura Albright
Classmate
August 26, 2020
Rest well , thank you for the time you put in with youth wrestling too ,✝
Tom Wojcik
Friend
