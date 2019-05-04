Robert Joseph Sauber, Sr.



Born: March 4, 1938



Died: April 28, 2019



Robert "Bob" Joseph Sauber, Sr., age81, of Maple Park, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2019, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. Bob was born in Virgil, IL, on March 4, 1938, to proud parents William and Lillian (Hardt) Sauber.



Bob is survived by his loving and patient wife of 45 years, Melinda Sauber; his six sons: Bob Jr. and Bill Sauber; Chris Gallicho; Ryan, Jason, and Erik Sauber; seven grandchildren; Lucas, Tyler, Jennifer, Savannah and Graham Sauber, Abby and Declan Gallicho; one great-grandchild on the way; and one niece and a nephew: Terry and Rachel Yarbrough.



He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Lillian Sauber, and his brother-in-law, Terry (T-Bone) Yarbrough Sr.



Visitation will take place Tuesday,May 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St., Elburn, IL 60119. A funeral service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Conley Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in Bob's name. Checks may be made to the "Robert Sauber Memorial" and mailed in care of P.O. Box 66, Elburn, 60119. Tributes may also be forwarded to the same address, the Conley Funeral Home Facebook Page, or at www.conleycare.com.