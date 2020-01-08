|
Robert Knutson
Born: April 25, 1927
Died: January 4, 2020
Robert "Bob" Knutson, 92, of Lisbon, passed way Saturday, January 4, 2020, in his home.
Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020, at United Methodist Church, Lisbon, by Pastor Josh Swaim.
Visitation: 9-11 a.m. Thursday at church. Private Family Burial: First Lutheran Cemetery, Lee, Illinois. Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Dorothy; daughters, Janet (Tom) Mattson of Lisbon and Debra (Mark) Franke of Cedar Rapids; grandchildren, Andy (Sarah) Mattson and Virginia "Ginny?"(Eric) Olmstead, and Bethany (David) Banks and Benjamin "BJ" (Laura) Franke; seven great-grandchildren, Bennett Paulsen, Chase and Declan Olmstead, and Colleen, Georgia, Caroline, and Samuel Banks; several nieces and nephews; and many extended family and friends.
Robert Charles Knutson was born April 25, 1927, to Charles and Mabel (Sanderson) Knutson, in Milan Center, Illinois. He lived on the farm for 23 years, then in Shabbona, Illinois, farming after graduation, then worked at a lumber yard. Bob married Dorothy Risetter on January 14, 1951, in Lee, Illinois.
He worked for the Shabbona Community School District 425 for 35 years as "Mr. Bob", the head custodian, until his retirement in 1988. He later worked for Shabbona Bank as custodian for 11 years, retiring to enjoy hobbies and travel. Bob enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and time spent at the lake with family. The family moved to Lisbon, Iowa, in 2004.
Bob belonged to the Shabbona Lion's Club, Calvary Lutheran, First Lutheran in Lee, served as council member and cemetery committee for First Lutheran at Lee. Most recently, he belonged to the United Methodist Church in Lisbon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Clifford, Raymond, Mildred Finnestad, and Erma Hickey.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Lisbon United Methodist Church organ fund or the Lisbon/Mount Vernon Ambulance Fund.
Please share your support and memories with Bob's family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 8, 2020