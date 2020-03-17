|
Robert L. Ewing Sr.
Born: March 17, 1926; in West Union, IA
Died: March 13, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Robert L. "Bob" Ewing Sr., 93, of Cortland, Illinois, died Friday, March 13, 2020, at DeKalb County Rehab and Nursing Center.
He was born March 17, 1926, in West Union, Iowa, the son of Clarence L. and Vira (Voshell) Ewing. Bob married Arlene "Boots" Aldis on August 10, 1947 in DeKalb.
Bob was a Veteran of the US Army Air Corp, having served during WWII. Bob was formerly employed at the Schultz Buick in DeKalb, Buick Garage and Voss Motor both of Hinckley. He was owner and operator of Bob's Auto Clinic in Cortland and later worked for the County Highway Department retiring as a foreman after 21 years. Bob was formerly the Assistant Fire Chief in Cortland for 30 years; was a Charter Member of Cortland Lion's Club and was a Trustee on the Cortland Town Board.
He is survived by his wife, "Boots"; his children, Clarence (JoAnn) Ewing, Robert (DonnaRae) Ewing Jr., Pam Muller; 11 grandchildren, Tricia, Tracy (Jim), Troy, Jennifer, Sarah (Mike), Heather, Nathan (Jami), Amy, Adam (Rachel), Jay (Rhonda), Jeff (Amanda); great-grandchildren, Wil, Olivia, Hannah, Maddie, Colin, Penny, Maggie, Lucas; two siblings, Cecil Ewing and Gladys Kehl; son-in-law, Mike Cervenka; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Penny Ann Cervenka; two sisters, Dorothy and Ruth; and his parents.
The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Cherie Quillman of Cortland United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Mound Rest Cemetery in Cortland, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 19 at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert L. "Bob" Ewing Sr. Memorial Fund, addressed to the Ewing Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Mar. 17, 2020