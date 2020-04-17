|
|
Robert L. Larson
Born: March 5, 1927
Died: April 8, 2020
Robert L. Larson, 93, formerly from Genoa, IL, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
The past seven years, following the death of his beloved wife, Phyllis, he lived independently at Oak Crest, DeKalb Area Retirement Center.
He enjoyed visiting with old and new friends and attended the many programs offered there.
Robert, or Bob, as he was known to many, was born March 5, 1927, to Harvey and Lucile Larson of Sycamore, IL. He and his siblings grew up in a farming family.
Bob joined the army in 1945, serving as a postal clerk in Kitzingen, Germany, part of the 227 APU (Army Postal Unit) serving the 5th Army.
He married Phyllis Kingsbury on August 21, 1949 in Sycamore. They farmed in Genoa for 12 years while raising their four daughters, Carol, Karen, Laura, and Linda.
Bob and Phyllis owned and operated several businesses in Genoa: Robert's Drive-In, Larson's Department Store, Larson's Reliable (DeKalb), and BNP Self Storage. Bob and Phyllis worked side-by-side, tirelessly, all their married lives.
Bob enjoyed golfing, playing pool, card games, and coffee with family and friends. He and Phyllis also enjoyed traveling throughout the states to visit family and friends.
He had a talent for fixing anything, especially tossed out lawn mowers.
Bob believed with all his heart the value in serving his fellow man. He was an active member of Genoa's Faith United Methodist Church, Genoa Lions Club, the Masonic Temple, Genoa Chamber of Commerce, Vet's Club, and delivered Meals on Wheels.
Bob is survived by his four daughters: Carol (Joe) Guthrie of Columbus, OH; Karen (Gary) Euhus of Dixon, IL; Laura (Stephen) Kollmar of Acme, WA; and Linda (Ric) Gross of Springfield, IL. He is fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, his parents, and siblings Don, Larry, and Marilyn (Brooke).
Due to the current State of Illinois restrictions on social gatherings, a celebration of life will be held at Oak Crest Retirement Center, DeKalb, at a later date.
Arrangements were completed by the Slater-Butala Funeral Home of Genoa, IL.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.legacy.com/daily-chronicle or go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 17, 2020