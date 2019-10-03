|
Robert Lester Reuss
Born: December 8, 1928; in Marissa, IL
Died: October 1, 2019; in Sandwich, IL
Robert Lester Reuss, 90, of Sycamore passed away at Willow Crest Nursing Pavilion, Sandwich on October 1, 2019. The son of Walter and Luella (Kunze) Reuss, he was born on December 8, 1928 in Marissa, Illinois.
Robert worked for Falls Products in Genoa. He served our country during the Korean War with US Army.
Preceding him in death are his parents; sister, Peggy Hageman; and brother, William Reuss.
The whole community is invited to attend services to celebrate this veteran whom no longer has family.
A funeral service for Robert will be held on Monday, October 7 at 11:30am at Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1245 Somonauk Street, Sycamore. Visitation will be held prior at 11:00am at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Ltd., Quiram Chapel, Sycamore. To share a memory or leave a condolence visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Oct. 3, 2019