Robert Stearnes
Born: September 11, 1932; in Gary, IN
Died: March 28, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Robert Stearnes, 87, of DeKalb, Illinois, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home.
He was born September 11, 1932 in Gary, Indiana the son of Anthony and Clifford Stearnes. Robert married Bennetta D. Ridgeway on June 10, 1956 in Gary, Indiana.
Bob was a graduate of Roosevelt High School in Gary. He was a State of Indiana High School All State Quarterback and was inducted to the State of Indiana Football Hall of Fame in 2017. He graduated from University of Iowa with a Bachelor's degree and received his Master's degree from Indiana State University. Bob was a Veteran of the US Army. He was a teacher and coach at Tolleston High School in Gary and later he was the Associate Director of the Chance Program at Northern Illinois University. Bob was a member of the First United Methodist Church in DeKalb.
He is survived by his wife, Bennetta; son, Mark; daughter, Robin; granddaughter, Khalilah Stearnes; his brother, Bishop George (Myrtis) Stearnes; a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Robert D. Stearnes in 1998; a sister, Catherine Richmond; a brother, Anthony Stearnes, and his parents.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert D. Stearnes Memorial Foundation, addressed to the Stearnes Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
