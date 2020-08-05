1/1
Robert T. Merriman
1945 - 2020
Robert T. Merriman

Born: February 27, 1945; in DeKalb, IL

Died: August 3, 2020; Genoa, IL

Robert T. Merriman, 75, of Genoa, Illinois, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 27, 1945 in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Francis and Vera (Johnson) Merriman. Robert married Linda L. Harris on November 3, 1990, in DeKalb, Illinois.

Robert was a graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School Class of 1963. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and the owner and operator of Merriman Grain Company and later employed by Dicken Grain. Robert was a Realtor at Century 21 and currently employed by Mark Akers Appraisal as well as working as an independent appraiser. He was a member of the Genoa American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Linda Callicott, Debbie Reingardt, Steve (Patricia) Merriman and Kimberly (Michael) Fowler; five step-children, Dennis (Sonji) Harris, Shawna (Paul) Gustafson, Shane (Zach) Harris, Zeb (Niky) Harris and Eleanor Czarnik; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Evers; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Merriman; sister, Judith Kunkel; step-son, Dion Harris.

The Memorial Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.

Burial of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert T. Merriman Memorial Fund, addressed to the Merriman Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
8 entries
August 4, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Hugs to all.
Diana and Jim Caldwell
August 4, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of Uncle Bob. Love to all of you
August 4, 2020
August 4, 2020
Thinking of you all. He was such a nice man. May the memories of him help you during these trying time. Love to you all. (Shane and Zach's friend)
August 4, 2020
I am so sorry for your families loss! Praying for you!
August 4, 2020
Zeb Harris and Family, we are so sorry for your loss- our deepest condolences to you all-
xoxo Jackie and Doug Binder
August 4, 2020
Thinking of all of you! Prayers for strength and peace
August 4, 2020
Sorry you and your families loss ,Big Hug and Prayers to you and the Family
