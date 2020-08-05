Robert T. Merriman
Born: February 27, 1945; in DeKalb, IL
Died: August 3, 2020; Genoa, IL
Robert T. Merriman, 75, of Genoa, Illinois, died Monday, August 3, 2020, at his home.
He was born February 27, 1945 in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Francis and Vera (Johnson) Merriman. Robert married Linda L. Harris on November 3, 1990, in DeKalb, Illinois.
Robert was a graduate of Genoa-Kingston High School Class of 1963. He was a Veteran of the US Navy and the owner and operator of Merriman Grain Company and later employed by Dicken Grain. Robert was a Realtor at Century 21 and currently employed by Mark Akers Appraisal as well as working as an independent appraiser. He was a member of the Genoa American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; his children, Linda Callicott, Debbie Reingardt, Steve (Patricia) Merriman and Kimberly (Michael) Fowler; five step-children, Dennis (Sonji) Harris, Shawna (Paul) Gustafson, Shane (Zach) Harris, Zeb (Niky) Harris and Eleanor Czarnik; 15 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Evers; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Joseph Merriman; sister, Judith Kunkel; step-son, Dion Harris.
The Memorial Visitation will be held at 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66.
Burial of cremated remains will be at Fairview Park Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Robert T. Merriman Memorial Fund, addressed to the Merriman Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.
