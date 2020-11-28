Robert William Rosenberg



Born: May 28, 1956; in Peoria, IL



Died: November 21, 2020; in Sycamore, IL



Robert (Rob) William Rosenberg, 64, of Sycamore, IL, died peacefully on Saturday November 21, 2020 at home. He was born May 28, 1956 in Peoria, IL. The son of Gerald and Elaine (Miller) Rosenberg. He married Debbie Ratfield on June 11, 2005 in Malta, IL.



Rob attended Naperville Central High School in Naperville, IL. Shortly after graduating he began his career in Law Enforcement. Rob served the people of Sycamore as an Officer for 25 years starting on February 23, 1981 and retired on May 1, 2006. Over the years his many roles included Detective, Youth Specialist, and Patrol Officer for most of his career.



Rob's greatest joys in life were spending time with his family, riding his many motorcycles, and making people laugh with his quick wit. He always made you feel at home when you were with him.



He is survived by his wife of 15 years Debbie, Mother: Elaine, Brother: Stuart (Charlene), and Sister-in-Law: Susan (Jeffrey) Rosenberg. Daughter: Erica (Aleks) Kosoric, Son: Steven Rosenberg, Stepchildren: Eric (Ashley) Ratfield, and Kellie (Adam) Erickson. Grandchildren: Charlotte Hunt, Ana Kosoric, and Step Grandchildren: Lilyan, Andrew, Lukas and Noah Erickson. Nephews: Joshua (Elizabeth) Rosenberg, Michael (Arica) Rosenberg, Dakota and James Rosenberg, and Great Nephew: Mason Rosenberg. Along with numerous cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his Father: Gerald, Brother: Jeffrey, and his Father-In-Law: James Theisen.



A private family service took place on November 25th, at Shalom Memorial Park in Arlington Heights, IL.



The family would like to thank the Sycamore Police Department, Sycamore Fire Department, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office, and Butala's Funeral Home for their compassion in this time.





