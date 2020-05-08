Rodger D. McCoy
1960 - 2020
Rodger D. McCoy

Born: November 22, 1960; in Sycamore, IL

Died: May 4, 2020; in DeKalb, IL

Rodger D. McCoy, 59, of Genoa died suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at NW Medicine-Kishwaukee Hospital.

He was born November 22, 1960 in Sycamore. He was the son of Bob and Joyce (Carter) McCoy.

He enjoyed watching westerns, the history channel, fishing, swimming, playing horseshoes, and the company of family and friends.

Rodger had a lifelong passion for music. As a child he performed Gospel music with his family band The Singing Echos and as a young adult he sang lead vocals in several local bands including Storm.

For most of Rodger's career, he worked in construction and home repairs. He believed in hard work and was often proud of the accomplishments he achieved through his work.

One of Rodger's greatest accomplishments was obtaining his G.E.D.

Rodger had a Caring heart and a love for helping people, often placing the needs of others before his own. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his son Anthony "Tone" McCoy, daughter Andrea "sis" (Christian) Copple, grandson Henry Copple, sister Gina "G" Gallamore, brother Robert (Kathy) McCoy, brother Randy (Lois) McCoy, niece Nicole "Nickels" (Dave) Allen, niece Ammie Hartzel, nephew Kevin McCoy, nephew Jimmy McCoy and nephew Bobbie McCoy.

He was preceded in death by his father Junior Bob McCoy, mother Joyce Gallamore and step-father James Gallamore.

A private service will be held on Saturday and a Celebration of Life and burial at the Genoa Cemetery will be at a later date. Please leave your contact information with Slater-Butala if you are interested in attending the Celebration of Life. You can email the funeral home with your name phone number to Butalafhs@aol.com or call 815-784-5191.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com


Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Genoa Cemetery
Burial
Genoa Cemetery
MAY
9
Service
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 9, 2020
We knew stretch for over 35 years, he loved his children with ever fiber of his being, we were saddened to hear of his passing and extend our sympathy to the whole family .
Anna Margiotta
Friend
May 9, 2020

To my brother whom i was so close to that there are no words to say that could even come close to explain how my heart hurts in losing you. You were always there for me with no questions asked or needed. You were there when no one else was and im grateful for that. I will miss all our time together and i will see you again and we will laugh like we used to. I miss you Rodgi and love you always. Until we meet again my brother i love more than you ever knew
"G"
Family
May 8, 2020
God Bless You!
Colleen Thiltgen
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry to hear of his passing. My heart and condolences go out to friends and family. Your contagious smile will be missed.
Mandy Clark
Friend
May 8, 2020
Dear Anthony, Andrea and Family,
With deep sadness, I wish both of you and your family my condolences for the sudden death of your father. Not sure if you remember me but I was a Social Worker in the GK schools from 1998 to 2017. I enjoyed reading about your Dad's many interests and talents. Sending hugs and prayers, as grieve and then remember all the love and good times you all shared.
Peace and Blessing's,
Mrs. Karen Factor
Karen Factor
Teacher
May 8, 2020
Roger we didn't see each other often, you always were one of my favorites. RIP friend.
Mary Fraedrich
Friend
May 8, 2020
Heart go out to the family
Terry & Sherri Brooks
Classmate
May 8, 2020
Thinking of your family. So sorry..
Lou Alsup
Friend
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss prayers for all of you! RIP Rodger
Steve Lavender
May 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about rodger
Phillip Haun
Family
May 8, 2020
Gina, I'm so sorry to hear of Rodgers passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Linda Foshe-Somerville
Classmate
May 8, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
RIP Rodger.
Greg Mishler
May 8, 2020
So many memories growing up in this small town and you were in many of them ! Fly High my brother and we will meet up again sometime . R.I.P. Stretch
Andy brewer
Friend
May 8, 2020
My condolences to his family and friends. He always had a smile and was always so nice to me. He was someone I was always happy to see. He will be missed.
Ang Leek
Acquaintance
May 8, 2020
My family and I wish Tony and Anna the best wishes in this hard time. If you need anything you know how to find us. With much love!
Clarissa Stark (Zekoff)
Friend
May 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Roxanne and Scott Zekoff
Friend
May 8, 2020
He was a wonderful man and friend he will be greatly missed
Kelly Parisot
Friend
May 8, 2020
I am sorry to see you go buddy
Tim Lawson
Friend
May 7, 2020
Cuz ill sure miss seeing and talking to you every week on the phone. I love you and will miss you . I know your in a better place tell everyone hello. I was in hopes to pick you up at the airport this summer and hang out. Miss the days I would be with you and gena and nick we all had a great time. I still can't shake that you are gone coz. I'll see u again 1 day soon love to all my Illinois family.
charlie carter
Family
May 7, 2020
Hi this is Lisa Brunner and Jeff haun our aunt is Joyce we was happy we got to run into Roger and talk alot we will miss him love you all
Lisa Brunner
Family
May 7, 2020
Uncle rodge, i will forever remember all the great memories we had! I love u always!! Be careful be safe.... "nickles"
Nikki Allen
Family
