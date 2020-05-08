Rodger D. McCoy
Born: November 22, 1960; in Sycamore, IL
Died: May 4, 2020; in DeKalb, IL
Rodger D. McCoy, 59, of Genoa died suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at NW Medicine-Kishwaukee Hospital.
He was born November 22, 1960 in Sycamore. He was the son of Bob and Joyce (Carter) McCoy.
He enjoyed watching westerns, the history channel, fishing, swimming, playing horseshoes, and the company of family and friends.
Rodger had a lifelong passion for music. As a child he performed Gospel music with his family band The Singing Echos and as a young adult he sang lead vocals in several local bands including Storm.
For most of Rodger's career, he worked in construction and home repairs. He believed in hard work and was often proud of the accomplishments he achieved through his work.
One of Rodger's greatest accomplishments was obtaining his G.E.D.
Rodger had a Caring heart and a love for helping people, often placing the needs of others before his own. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Survivors include his son Anthony "Tone" McCoy, daughter Andrea "sis" (Christian) Copple, grandson Henry Copple, sister Gina "G" Gallamore, brother Robert (Kathy) McCoy, brother Randy (Lois) McCoy, niece Nicole "Nickels" (Dave) Allen, niece Ammie Hartzel, nephew Kevin McCoy, nephew Jimmy McCoy and nephew Bobbie McCoy.
He was preceded in death by his father Junior Bob McCoy, mother Joyce Gallamore and step-father James Gallamore.
A private service will be held on Saturday and a Celebration of Life and burial at the Genoa Cemetery will be at a later date. Please leave your contact information with Slater-Butala if you are interested in attending the Celebration of Life. You can email the funeral home with your name phone number to Butalafhs@aol.com or call 815-784-5191.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135. To sign the online guest book or write a special memory, go to www.ButalaFuneralHomes.com
