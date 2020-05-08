

To my brother whom i was so close to that there are no words to say that could even come close to explain how my heart hurts in losing you. You were always there for me with no questions asked or needed. You were there when no one else was and im grateful for that. I will miss all our time together and i will see you again and we will laugh like we used to. I miss you Rodgi and love you always. Until we meet again my brother i love more than you ever knew

"G"

Family