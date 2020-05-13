Rodger D. McCoy
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rodger's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodger D. McCoy

Rodger D. McCoy, 59, of Genoa died suddenly on Monday, May 4, 2020 at NW Medicine-Kishwaukee Hospital.

Arrangments entrusted to the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Genoa Cemetery
Send Flowers
Burial
Genoa Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slater-Butala Funeral Home - Genoa
132 West Main Street
Genoa, IL 60135
815-784-5191
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved