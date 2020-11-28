Rodney L. Ferguson



Born: December 17, 1952; DeKalb



Died: November 24, 2020; DeKalb



Rodney "Fergie" L. Ferguson 67, of DeKalb died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Northwestern Medicine Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb. He was born December 17, 1952 in DeKalb and was the son of LaVerne and Carolyn (Swartz) Ferguson.



He graduated from DeKalb High School in 1972, where he was a member of the DeKalb Wrestling Team that won Conference and Regional Championships in 1970,1971,and 1972, and was on the 1971 and 1972 Wrestling Team that was inducted into the Wrestling Hall of Fame, after graduation Rod attended Waubonsee Community College. He worked for the Laborers Union in the Pipeline Construction for 30 years at; NPL, Henkel, Arbey's and IHC. He married Debra Gordon on August 13, 1977 in Waterman, IL. He was a social member of the Knights of Columbus in DeKalb. Rodney enjoyed golfing, watching the Chicago White Sox and the Chicago Bears and spending time with his family and friends.



Survivors include his wife Debra of DeKalb, Sons; Nathan (Michelle Sprowls) Ferguson of DeKalb and Trent (Jenny) Ferguson of Rochelle, Mother: Carolyn Ferguson of DeKalb, Five grandchildren; Molly Irving, Brett, Dane, Kassidy, and Vanessa Ferguson, brothers Randy (Pam) Ferguson of Belvidere, IL and Barry (Dan Fischer) Ferguson of Rochelle. Several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his father LaVerne, in-laws: Gilbert H Gordon and Mildred (Ansteth) Gordon.



A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday December 2, 2020 at 5:00pm till 7:00pm in Finch Funeral Home, in accordance with IDPH, facial coverings, social distancing, and a limit of 10 guest indoors at one time. A private family memorial service will be held on Thursday December 3, 2020 at Finch Funeral Home with Pastor Janet Hunt officiating. A private burial will follow the service at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Cremation has been entrusted to Finch Crematory. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store