Rodolfo Lopez

Rudolfo Lopez



Born: September 1, 1958; in Juarez, Mexico



Died: June 25, 2020; in Winfield, IL



On June 25, 2020 we said our final goodbyes to one of the most handsome, funny, stubborn, loving, generous, quick witted man to ever walk this earth. Rudolfo ("Rudy") Lopez, aged 61 was born in Juarez, Mexico, September 1, 1958. He loved spending time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren. You could either find him at home snuggled with Simon, at the Junction eating place, or in some local dive singing karaoke. He loved Elvis and good food. Although he loved all three of his kids fiercely, his favorite, was by far, Simon -- his dog. He was married to Vonda Lopez and they raised two daughters-- Bonni (John) Taylor and Desirea Lopez, and one son, Scott Lopez. Though they divorced, Vonda and Rudy had a great friendship that lasted throughout the years.



Rudy was preceded in death by his father, Francisco Lopez, his mother Maria Meza, his brother Raul Lopez, his beautiful nieces Liliana Ibarra and Adriana Martinez, and his grandson Oliver Taylor, . He is survived by many including his 3 1/2 children, 5 beautiful grandchildren; Donovan Lopez, Jackson Lopez, Louis Taylor, Ivy Philips, and Domonic Welsand Lopez as well as 5 sisters, 2 brothers and over 40 nieces and nephews, not to mention all the great friends. Dad never met a stranger.



A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 5th at the home of Bonni; 1353 County Line Rd from 2-8, with the officiating service starting at 4.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store