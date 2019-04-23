Roger B. Knutson



Born: December 28, 1935; in DeKalb, IL



Died: April 17, 2019; in Ft. Myers, FL



Roger B. Knutson of Ft. Myers, Florida and formerly of DeKalb, Illinois passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at the Page Rehab and Health Care Center, Ft. Myers, Florida.



He was born on December 28, 1935 in DeKalb, Illinois to his parents Violet (Bly) and Clifford Knutson.



He was predeceased in death by his parents and brother, Arlan.



He is survived by his wife Evelyn (Liggett) of 62 years, his children Steven, Minocqua, Wisconsin, Ronald (Mary), Batavia, Illinois and Patricia "Patti" (Greg) Kent, Oshkosh, Wisconsin and his four granddaughters Natalie (Jordan), Quinn, Alyssa and Anna, and also, an uncle, Robert (Dorothy) Knutson of Lisbon, Iowa and several cousins.



Roger graduated from DeKalb High School as Class President in 1953 and the University of Illinois as salutatorian which gave him the honor of being listed on the Bronze Tablet and an honorary membership in the Phi Kappa Phi Society. He was a registered State of Illinois Professional Engineer and was employed by S.W. Knetsch & Associates for 7 years, DeKalb County Highway for 2 years and Curran Contracting for 32 years until his retirement in 1997.



While living and working in DeKalb, Illinois Roger accomplished his dream of flying by obtaining his pilot's license in 1978 and serving on the DeKalb Airport Board. He dedicated six years to the National Guard in Sycamore, Illinois. He also served on the Kishwaukee Country Club Board, Trinity Lutheran Church Council in DeKalb and was president of Olde Hickory Country Club while living in Florida.



During retirement, Roger spent time with his family enjoying the Northwoods of Wisconsin boating, fishing and golfing, and he loved being in Florida during the winter months.



Approximately four years ago Roger was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and during this time fought many health issues. Roger was very devoted to his family and he will be missed by his family and many friends.



A memorial service will be held at Anderson Funeral Home, 2011 South 4th St., PO Box 605, DeKalb, IL 60115 on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 11:00 AM with the Rev. Dr. Stephen Squires of Trinity Lutheran Church in DeKalb. Visitation will take place on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in Ft. Myers, FL at a later date.



The family has requested that memorials be donated to Trinity Lutheran Church, 7th & Franklin Streets., DeKalb, Illinois 60115, Zion Lutheran Church, 7401 Winkler Rd., Ft. Myers, FL 33919 or Hope Parkinson Program, 9470 HealthPark Circle, Ft. Myers, FL 33908. Published in Daily-Chronicle on Apr. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary