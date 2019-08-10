|
Roger Charles Vandeburg
Born: June 19, 1944
Died: August 5, 2019
Roger Charles Vandeburg, age 75, of Sycamore, IL passed away peacefully with family by his side at Kishwuakee Hospital Tuesday August 5, 2019.
Roger was born on June 19, 1944 in Sycamore, IL to Faye LeRoy and Rose Marie (Johnson) Vandeburg.
Roger graduated from Sycamore High School in 1962 and from NIU in 1992. He served in the army from 1965-1967. He was a combat engineer in Vietnam. He married Jane Beck on October 16, 1979 in McAllen, TX where he had a wholesale nursery. He farmed with his brother Orrin right out of high school. He worked at the IL State Department of Agriculture as an inspector for 16 years before retiring. He loved gardening, growing hibiscus and building furniture out of reclaimed wood from pallets. He and Jane bought a motorhome and traveled for five years, which he loved doing.
Roger is survived by his wife Jane and son Ryan; three siblings; sister in law; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother.
Roger's wish was to have his body donated to science. He will be missed by many. There will be no service at this time.
The family of Roger C. Vandeburg would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Kishwuakee Hospital ICU for all the wonderful care given to Roger. Thank you again, Jane, Ryan & Family.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 10, 2019