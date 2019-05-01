Roger E. Lemke



Born: July 11, 1940,



Died: April 30, 2019



Roger E. Lemke, 78, of DeKalb, Illinois, died peacefully at home after a courageous battle with Mesothelioma Cancer Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He was born July 11, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Edgar A. and Joanne H. (Micheles) Lemke. Roger married Sharon A. Trouth on November 11, 1972 in Chicago.



Roger was a veteran of the US Navy from October 20, 1958 to October 4, 1962. He served aboard the USS Springfield CLG7. He also served in the National Guard Reserves. He worked at University of Illinois at the Medical Center as a Storeroom Supervisor in the bio-chemistry department. This is where he met his wife, Sharon. They came to DeKalb in 1979. He worked at Northern Illinois University as a Storeroom Supervisor in the biology department until his retirement in 2002. Roger was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in DeKalb. He was also involved in service activities through the church and the community. He visited residents in nursing homes for many years and helped with the annual "Freezing for Food" campaign.



He is survived by his wife, Sharon; his daughter, Jennifer; sister, Carole Grafer; brothers, Gary (Diane) Gathman, Russell (Betty) Gathman; aunt Alice Gilbert; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Albert Gathman; step-mother, Joan Sullivan Lemke; step-mother, Laura Wolf Lemke; and brother-in-law, Alfred Grafer.



A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 511 Russell Road in DeKalb, with the Rev. Ray Krueger and the Rev. Marty Marks officiating, with full military honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Cremation has taken place.



Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday , May 2, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Roger E. Lemke Memorial Fund, addressed to the Lemke Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022. Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary