Roger W. Fischer



Born: March 16, 1941; in Oak Park, IL



Died: May 10, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Roger W. Fischer, 78, of Sycamore, Illinois, died Friday, May 10, 2019, at Kishwaukee Hospital in DeKalb.



He was born March 16, 1941, in Oak Park, Illinois, the son of Wallace N. and Gladys E. (Greene) Fischer. Roger married Karen J. Kanter on March 27, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois.



Roger was a Veteran of the United States Navy serving on the USS Lake Champlain which was the recovery ship for the Gemini 5. Roger received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Northern Illinois University. He worked at Hinckley Big Rock as a school teacher for 13 years and later as an Agent and Broker for Metropolitan Life Insurance for 20 years.



He is survived by his wife, Karen; his children, Daniel Fischer, Mark (Violet) Fischer, Michael Fischer, Jennifer Fischer; seven grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Renee, Caroline, Starlyn, Conner, Cooper; two sisters, Catharine and Christine; many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his mother and father-in-law.



The Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Anderson Funeral Home in DeKalb, with the Rev. Beth Evans of ICF officiating, with Full Military Honors by DeKalb American Legion Post 66. Burial of cremated remains will be at a later date at Abraham Lincoln Cemetery in Elwood, Illinois.



Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, at Anderson Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Roger W. Fischer Memorial Fund, addressed to the Fischer Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Roger W. Fischer Memorial Fund, addressed to the Fischer Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.