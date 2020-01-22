Home

Anderson Funeral Home
2011 S. Fourth St.
Dekalb, IL 60115
815-756-1022
Roger Votaw
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Waterman Presbyterian Church
250 N Cedar St
Waterman, IL
Roger Votaw Obituary
Roger Votaw

Born: February 1, 1952; in DeKalb, IL

Died: January 19, 2020; in Winfield, IL

Roger Votaw, 67, of Cortland, Illinois, died Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield.

He was born February 1, 1952,in DeKalb, Illinois, the son of Carl and Edith (Nepean ) Votaw.

Roger was proud of his entire family and enjoyed spending time with friends, even the Packer fans. He enjoyed bowling, camping ,playing cards and bingo with family and friends or whoever wanted to lose their money, coaching his children's baseball, softball and bowling teams and horse racing. Roger was also involved with Relay for Life.

He is survived by his best friend, Judy; his children, Roger (Amy) Votaw of DeKalb, Eric (Carolyn) Blanken of Sycamore, Charri (Michael) Trembley of Yorkville; two sisters, Dianna (Sylvan) Salser and Donna Farris; two brothers, Carl Votaw and David Votaw; eight grandchildren; Several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and close relatives.

The Memorial Gathering will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, January 25, at Waterman Presbyterian Church in Waterman, 250 N Cedar St.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Roger Votaw Memorial Fund, addressed to the Votaw Family in care of Anderson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 605, 2011 South Fourth Street, DeKalb, IL 60115.

For information, visit www.AndersonFuneralHomeLtd.com or call 815-756-1022.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 22, 2020
