|
|
Ronald Allen Wood
Born: March 26, 1941; in Marshalltown, IA
Died: January 23, 2020; in Hobart, IN
Ronald Allen Wood, 78, of rural Valparaiso, IN, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital in Hobart surrounded by family.
He was born March 26, 1941 in Marshalltown, IA, the son of Harold and Eleanor (Oleson) Wood.
He married Gloria (Faron) Johnson on August 10, 1973 in Chicago, IL. He was a retired Industrial Engineer and had worked at American Can, Wisconsin Steel and Weil McLean.
He was a 1959 graduate of DeKalb High School, DeKalb, IL and was an accomplished member of the DeKalb Barbs wrestling team. He really enjoyed his H.S. reunions and seeing his classmates. Ron took pride in his 5 children, 11 grandchildren; he especially loved his title as a great grandparent to his 5 great grandchildren.
Survivors include his spouse; three daughters, Angela Wood (Jaime) Almazan of Rochelle, IL; Cindy (Tim) Bergman of Spokane, WA; Pamela Wood of DeKalb, IL; one step-daughter, Sherrie Johnson of Toronto ON Canada; one step-son, Brian (Tina Shaw) Johnson of Portage, IN; a brother, Dennis Duncanwood of Lewiston, CA; and a sister, Sherry Wood of DeKalb, IL as well as grandchildren, great grandchildren, 2 nephews and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service/celebration of life will be held at the DeKalb Public Library "Yusunas Room", 309 Oak Street, DeKalb, IL on March 15, 2020 from 1:30-4:30. The public is welcome to attend and share their memories of Ron with the family.
There will be no funeral as Ron's wishes were to be cremated.
Condolences may be sent to: 204 South 7th Street, Apt. C, DeKalb, IL 60115 (memorials received will be forwarded in Ron's name to a favorite cause/charity).
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 30, 2020