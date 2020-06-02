Ronald E. Bannister Sr.Born: January 27, 1942; in DeKalb, ILDied: May 31, 2020; in Madison, WIAge 78 of Sycamore, IL, died on Sunday May 31, 2020 in the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI. Ron was born on January 27, 1942 in DeKalb, IL, and was the son of Charles W. and Ester (Lindeberg) Bannister.Ron was a Sheet Metal Worker at Local 219 for many years. He graduated from DeKalb High School in the class of 1960. Ron served in the United States Army from August 1, 1966 to July 8, 1968.Survivors include sons: Ronald E. Bannister Jr. of DeKalb, Rusty Bannister of FL, and daughter: Tracy (Dale) Ferguson of Edgerton, WI, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Dolores (Hart) Turk, brothers: George, Charles, and James.A private graveside service will be held at Fairview Park Cemetery in DeKalb. Memorials may be made to the family to be established at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to: Finch Funeral Home 310 Oak St. DeKalb, IL, 60115 (815) 758-3841.