Ronald G. Oakleaf Obituary
Born: November 30, 1928; in Chicago, IL

Died: January 30, 2020; in Belvidere, IL

Ronald G. Oakleaf, 91, of Kirkland, Illinois, died Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Northwoods Care Center in Belvidere.

Born November 30, 1928, in Chicago, the son of Gustav and Louise (Artner) Oakleaf, Ronald married Marilyn L. Westland on April 21, 1972, in McHenry County. They moved to Kirkland in 1989.

Ronald was a 65-plus-year member of Steam Pipefitter Local 597, having taken a 5-year course at Washburn Trade School.

Ronald is survived by his sister, Carol Westland; many nieces; nephews; great nieces; great nephews; and two great-great nieces and one great-great nephew.

He was predeceased by his wife in 2014; and his parents.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Kirkland.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Ronald and Marilyn's church: First Lutheran Church, 520 W. South St., Kirkland, IL 60146.

Arrangements are by Olson Funeral & Cremation Services, Quiram Kirkland Chapel, 309 South Fifth St., Kirkland, Ill.; 815-522-3563. Visit www.olsonfh.com to share a memory or leave a condolence.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Feb. 4, 2020
