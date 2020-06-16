Ronald Hylland
Born: June 20, 1933
Died: June 9, 2020
Ronald "Ron" Hylland, age 86, of Virgil, passed away June 9, 2020 and leaves not only a collection of memories for his family and friends to cherish, but also collections of every type and size that would make an auctioneer blush.
He was born June 20, 1933 in Fedora, SD, to proud parents, Lloyd and Harriet (Lambert) Hylland. Ron left a unique and indelible mark and will never be forgotten.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Rose Hylland; three children: Susan (Donald) Clark, Timothy (Constance) Hylland and Mary Ellen Larsen; six grandchildren: Joshua and Justin Hylland, Elizabeth (Cody) Haeffner, Matthew, Brittany and Ashley Larsen; a sister-in-law, Olivia Sauer; several nieces, nephews and a countryside of friends .
He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Harriet Hylland and three siblings: Dean and Marlyn Hylland and one sister Marcella who died in infancy.
Private family services have already been held.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ron's memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jun. 16, 2020.