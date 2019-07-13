Home

Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
(815)562-4534
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
Funeral
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Unger-Horner Funeral Home Rochelle - Rochelle
400 N 6th St.
Rochelle, IL 61068
Ronald J. Messer


1944 - 2019
Ronald J. Messer Obituary
Ronald J. Messer

Born: August 31, 1944; in Rochelle, IL

Died: July 12, 2019; in Rochelle, IL

Ronald J. Messer, 74, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019 in his home. Ron was born on August 31, 1944 to Leo and Vivian (Landis) Messer in Rochelle. He married Carol Johnson on February 15, 1974 in Rochelle.

Ron is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carol of Rochelle; three children: Michael (Sandra Orozco) Messer of Walterboro, SC, Michelle (Mike) Moroney of Rochelle and Jennifer Hill of Burlington, WI; brother, Melvin (Judy) Messer of Rochelle nine grandchildren, five great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 15, 2019 at the Unger-Horner Funeral Home, 400 N. 6th St., Rochelle. The funeral will follow at 11:00 A.M., with Chaplain Judy Williams officiating. Burial will be at Ashton Cemetery in Ashton, IL. A memorial will be established. Visit www.ungerhorner.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Daily-Chronicle on July 13, 2019
