Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:15 PM
Ellwood House Musuem in the Heartside room
Ronald Kent Sawyer Obituary
Ronald K. Sawyer

Ronald K. Sawyer has passed away at the age of 80 from progressed Alzheimers disease.

Born to Millard H Sawyer and Bernadyn P. Sawyer, Ron was the eldest of 3 siblings, Kaye Marie (deceased at age 1), Gerald, and Pamela Jo.

He and his wife, Marcy (Phillips) Sawyer (1944-2019) were married in September,1969. In 1976, they welcomed their daughter, Carrie Lane and in 1977, their son Andrew Kent.

Ron was a wonderful person; always kind, loving, humble, fun, and hardworking. He never complained or got angry. He was a family man who took wonderful care of those he loved.

An open memorial celebration will be held for those who knew him on October 26th at 2:15pm at the Ellwood House Musuem in the Heartside room.

Please RSVP so we can account for refreshments:(510) 282-4395 Carrie Sawyer
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
