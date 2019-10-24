|
|
Ronald K. Sawyer
Ronald K. Sawyer has passed away at the age of 80 from progressed Alzheimers disease.
Born to Millard H Sawyer and Bernadyn P. Sawyer, Ron was the eldest of 3 siblings, Kaye Marie (deceased at age 1), Gerald, and Pamela Jo.
He and his wife, Marcy (Phillips) Sawyer (1944-2019) were married in September,1969. In 1976, they welcomed their daughter, Carrie Lane and in 1977, their son Andrew Kent.
Ron was a wonderful person; always kind, loving, humble, fun, and hardworking. He never complained or got angry. He was a family man who took wonderful care of those he loved.
An open memorial celebration will be held for those who knew him on October 26th at 2:15pm at the Ellwood House Musuem in the Heartside room.
Please RSVP so we can account for refreshments:(510) 282-4395 Carrie Sawyer
Published in Daily-Chronicle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019