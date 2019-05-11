Ronald Raymond Musilek



Born: February 25, 1946; in Blue Island, IL



Died:Febrary 14, 2019; in DeKalb, IL



Ronald Raymond Musilek, 72, of DeKalb, Illinois, passed away Thursday, Febrary 14, 2019 at home surrounded by loving family.



Born February 25, 1946, in Blue Island, Illinois, the son of Ernest and Caroline (Foose) Musilek, Ron was a kind, gentle, caring man.



Starting in his early twenties, Ron worked as an industrial electrician for Reynolds Aluminum and later Alcoa until 2001.



Ron was an avid golfer and once held a partnership with his wife in Prairie Pines Golf Course where he was superintendent for over 10 years. He took great pride in keeping the greens and fairways in beautiful condition. During the winter he spent time in his beloved second home in Rio Verde, Arizona. When not golfing he loved to build and fly RC planes, drive his 1979 Pontiac Trans Am, and cheer the Cubs and Blackhawks. Most of all, Ron was a loving guardian and father figure to his granddaughter, Emma.



Ron is survived by his wife, Diane (Bradley), his daughters, Denise Musilek of New Lenox, Illinois, Deanna F. Musilek of DeKalb, Illinois, grandsons, Ryan and Matthew Rivera, granddaughters, Caroline Rivera and Emma Lynn Musilek, his sister, Marilyn (Thomas) Duzmal, brothers Ernest Musilek and Gerald Musilek, nephew Warren (Ingrid) Musilek, step children, Joseph Munari, Jennifer (Samuel) Marks, Geoffrey (Jennifer) Bradley, Jessica (Douglas) Martha, and Nicholas (Andra) Bradley, step grandchildren, Lillian and Jocelyn Marks, Owen Bradley, Piper and Finn Martha, and Ava and Logan Bradley and other cousins and nieces and nephews.



Ron is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert Musilek.



A celebration of Ron's life will be held at his DeKalb home on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 1 until 5 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emma Musilek Fund in care of Heartland Bank and Trust or to Mooseheart City and School. Inquiries may be sent to [email protected] Published in Daily-Chronicle on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary