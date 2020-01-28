|
Ronald W. Evers
Born: February 13, 1933
Died: January 25, 2020
Ronald W. Evers, 86, of Genoa died Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 13, 1933 in Bellwood, IL. to Harry and Anne (Meyers) Evers.
He married Mary C. Merriman on June 30, 1956.
Ronald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving in the Korean Conflict. He was one of the original founders of the Genoa-Kingston Rescue Squad and volunteered for many years with them and was a member of the St. Catherine of Genoa Church.
Ron was employed as a production manager for Automatic Electric for 15 years and the as the Vice President at Argos Products for 25 years.
Ron also served as the County Supervisor.
Survivors include his wife, Mary; his children, Lynn Evers (Mike Grotheer), Joseph (Jackie) Evers, Anne Evers Mishler, Patrick (Heather) Evers and Michael (Rhonda) Evers; 4 grandchildren, Liz Evers, Andy Evers, Matt (Megan) Evers and Zach Botts; great grandson, Braylen Botts and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, James A. Evers; sister, Betty Mann and brother James H. Evers.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice and Visiting Angels for their care and compassion to Ronald and his family.
His visitation will be on Friday, Jan. 31st from 10:00 AM-11:30 AM at the St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 340 S. Stott St., Genoa, IL
His funeral mass will begin at 11:30 AM on Friday with Fr. David Vogel officiating.
Burial will be at St. Catherine's Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Barn on Baseline or the Elephany Sanctuary in Tennessee www.elephants.com in care of the Slater-Butala Funeral Home, 132 W. Main, Genoa, IL. 60135.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jan. 28, 2020