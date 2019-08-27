|
|
Ronald Wesche
Ronald Wesche, 79 years old, of DeKalb Illinois, fell asleep in death on August 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 13867 Barber Greene Rd, Sycamore, IL. 60178.
A luncheon will follow immediately after at the Cortland Lyons Den, 70 S. Llanos St.
A complete obituary can be found at ButalaFuneralHomes.com along with an online guest book.
Arrangements were made by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019