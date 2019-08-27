Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Ronald Wesche
Ronald Wesche
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of  Jehovah's Witnesses
13867 Barber Greene Rd
Sycamore, IL
Ronald Wesche


1940 - 2019
Ronald Wesche
Ronald Wesche

Ronald Wesche, 79 years old, of DeKalb Illinois, fell asleep in death on August 13, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 13867 Barber Greene Rd, Sycamore, IL. 60178.

A luncheon will follow immediately after at the Cortland Lyons Den, 70 S. Llanos St.

A complete obituary can be found at ButalaFuneralHomes.com along with an online guest book.

Arrangements were made by the Butala Funeral Home and Crematory in Sycamore
Published in Daily-Chronicle on Aug. 27, 2019
