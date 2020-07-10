1/1
Rosalie Jane Haigh
Rosalie Jane Haigh

Born: July 5, 1946

Died: July 3, 2020

Rosalie Jane Haigh, age 73 of Lake Tomahawk, WI died on Friday, July 3rd at Howard Young Medical Center in Woodruff, WI. Rosalie was born on July 5, 1946 the daughter of Robert and Lotus Crawford. She married James R Haigh on July 17, 1987, he survives.

Rosalie retired in 2001 from Lucent Technologies and was a member of the New-Tom Snow Fleas and the Lake Tomahawk Lioness from 2011 to 2014. Rosalie loved line dancing, snowmobiling, traveling in the RV and boating with her husband.

She is survived by her husband Jim and by son Roger E. (Becky) Ullmark and daughter Nicole M. (Dave) Davis and by step daughter Michelle (Kevin) Benjamin and by 8 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren and by her siblings Sharon, Linda, John, Norma, Jo Anne, Jerry and Tom and was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Roger.

Cremation took place and private family services will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com

NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES OF WOODRUFF, WI IS SERVING THE FAMILY.


Published in Daily-Chronicle on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Service - Woodruff
1025 Margaret Street
Woodruff, WI 54568
(715) 439-4100
